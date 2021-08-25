Tokyo Paralympics: Greco wins first gold of Games and breaks world record

Tokyo, August 25: Australian cyclist Paige Greco won the first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in style on Wednesday (August 25).
The 24-year-old claimed the 3,000metres individual pursuit title at the Izu Velodrome in a world record time of three minutes, 50.815 seconds.
Wang Xiaomei of China won silver and Germany's Denise Schindler took bronze as Greco stole the show.
Greco said: "It means so much. When I think about all the people that helped me get here, the staff and all my friends and family, it's amazing. I owe it all to them.
"It feels amazing. I still can't believe it. I keep looking down and seeing [the gold medal]. It's not really sunk in yet."
Grego competed in athletics at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio and only made her para-cycling debut two years ago.
She will also go for gold in the C1-3 time trial on August 31 before competing in the C1-3 road race four days later.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.