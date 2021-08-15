Tokyo Paralympics: Indian schedule, dates, telecast and live streaming information

Like the Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympics was also delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 540 Events in 22 sports will be held during the 2020 Paralympics as Badminton and Taekwondo make their debut in the games, replacing sailing and 7-a-side football.

The Paralympic team of India had come up with their best-ever performance in the previous edition in Rio, Brazil, where they had won a total of four medals, including two Golds for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Now India are sending a 54-member contingent - 40 men and 14 women - to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which will see the athletes take part in 46 events. Thangavelu, who has been honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award after his heroics in Rio, will be the flag bearer for India during the opening ceremony.

Here is all you need to know about Tokyo Paralympics:

When is the Tokyo Paralympics taking place?

The Tokyo Paralympics will start with the opening ceremony on August 24 and end on September 5 with 15 medal events and closing ceremony.

Where and how to watch Tokyo Paralympics in India?

EUROSPORT, EUROSPORT HD and DD Sports will telecast Tokyo Paralympics in India.

How to stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India?

Discovery plus app and Prasar Bharati Youtube will stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India.

Indian athletes with the dates of their events at the Tokyo Paralympics

Archery

August 27

Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBA

Athletics

August 28

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13 - Simran Sharma

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

September 3

Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

Badminton

September 1

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

2 September

Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli

Para Canoeing

September 2

Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

August 27

Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun

Shooting

August 30

Men's R1 - 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 - 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

August 31

Men's P1 - 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 - 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

September 4

Mixed R3 - 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

September 2

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

September 3

Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women's R8 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

September 4

Mixed P4 - 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj

September 5

Mixed R6 - 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu

Swimming

August 27

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

September 3

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

Table Tennis

August 25

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Taekwondo

September 2

Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar