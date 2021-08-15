Tokyo Paralympics: Indian schedule, dates, telecast and live streaming information

Bengaluru, August 15: Fresh from the best ever medal haul in the Summer Olympics at Tokyo 2020, India will hope for another good outing at the Tokyo Paralympics, which is scheduled start later this month.
Like the Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Paralympics was also delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 540 Events in 22 sports will be held during the 2020 Paralympics as Badminton and Taekwondo make their debut in the games, replacing sailing and 7-a-side football.
The Paralympic team of India had come up with their best-ever performance in the previous edition in Rio, Brazil, where they had won a total of four medals, including two Golds for javelin thrower Devendra Jhajaria and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.
Now India are sending a 54-member contingent - 40 men and 14 women - to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which will see the athletes take part in 46 events. Thangavelu, who has been honoured with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award after his heroics in Rio, will be the flag bearer for India during the opening ceremony.
Here is all you need to know about Tokyo Paralympics:
When is the Tokyo Paralympics taking place?
The Tokyo Paralympics will start with the opening ceremony on August 24 and end on September 5 with 15 medal events and closing ceremony.
Where and how to watch Tokyo Paralympics in India?
EUROSPORT, EUROSPORT HD and DD Sports will telecast Tokyo Paralympics in India.
How to stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India?
Discovery plus app and Prasar Bharati Youtube will stream the Tokyo Paralympics in India.
Indian athletes with the dates of their events at the Tokyo Paralympics
Archery
August 27
Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBA
Athletics
August 28
Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
August 29
Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
August 30
Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 31
Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13 - Simran Sharma
Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
September 1
Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
September 2
Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
September 3
Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
September 4
Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
Badminton
September 1
Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
2 September
Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Para Canoeing
September 2
Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
August 27
Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Shooting
August 30
Men's R1 - 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2 - 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
August 31
Men's P1 - 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2 - 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
September 4
Mixed R3 - 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
September 2
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
September 3
Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women's R8 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
September 4
Mixed P4 - 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
September 5
Mixed R6 - 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Swimming
August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
September 3
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Table Tennis
August 25
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Taekwondo
September 2
Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.