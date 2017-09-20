Bellew tells Haye 'I oblige you'

London, September 20: Tony Bellew appears to have agreed to a rematch with David Haye by vowing to his compatriot "I oblige you" and "I'll see you soon enough!"

Haye had earlier claimed that terms had been agreed for another bout with Bellew, but said it is now down to the Liverpudlian to put pen to paper.

Bellew, winner of the first heavyweight fight between the two in March, responded by confirming that he is prepared to do battle with the Londoner for a second time.

The 34-year-old tweeted: "Don't really feel like talking tbh! I OBLIGE YOU @mrdavidhaye , happy? Now leave me alone with my family please. I'll see you soon enough!"

Now leave me alone with my family please. I'll see you soon enough! pic.twitter.com/yw5brdFvhY — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) September 20, 2017

The towel was tossed in from Haye's corner in the 11th round at the O2 Arena when the two went toe-to-toe six months ago, the former heavyweight champion hampered by an Achilles injury.

Sunday December 17 has been talked of as a potential date for a rematch.

Source: OPTA