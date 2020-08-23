Top Indian athletes join the country's largest citizen-led movement ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’

The people have an excellent opportunity to accompany their favourite sporting heroes in the Sunfeast India Run As One by registering at a nominal fee starting at Rs. 99 upwards. The participants can choose their own physical activity, indoors or outdoors, and make a huge difference to the livelihoods of many people in India. While the Sunfeast India Run As One movement kick-started on Independence Day, the registrations will be open until 11th September 2020. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in.

"Many of us have been lucky to have a phone or a laptop as we sit comfortably at home. Others across the country have not been so lucky. With the 'Sunfeast India Run As One' campaign, we have an opportunity to stand and run in solidarity with those who have lost their livelihoods or are in danger of losing their livelihoods," said Abhinav Bindra.

Olympic Marathon Champion and celebrated global icon Eliud Kipchoge expressed that the time has come to run for awareness. "We run for passion, but now it's time to run for awareness. Millions in India have lost their livelihoods and it's upon us to revive them. You are special to me India and this time I am cheering for you," said Eliud Kipchoge.

Paralympic Games silver medallist Deepa Malik urged the people of our country to join the citizen-led movement. "I urge everyone to join the Sunfeast India Run As One. Please register for better livelihoods," expressed Deepa Malik.

Cricketer Shikha Pandey explained why the initiative is very close to her heart. "This movement is very close to my heart because it helps restore the livelihoods of about 140 million, who are affected by the pandemic. I am proud to be associated with Sunfeast India Run As One," said Shikha Pandey.

The 'Sunfeast India Run As One' initiative is being organized between 15th August 2020 and 15th September 2020.

