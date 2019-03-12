Top Indians in fray for inaugural Bengal Open Golf Championship

The new event on PGTI calendar and the season's fourth tournament will see 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs, vying for top honours.

Apart from Chawrasia (four-time European Tour winner), Gangjee (a winner on the Japan Golf Tour & Asian Tour), Madappa (India's youngest winner on the Asian Tour), Rashid (two-time Asian Tour winner), the other Indians in action include Aman Raj, Chiragh Kumar, Udayan Mane and Karandeep Kochhar.

Incidentally, all the three leading players in the field, Chawrasia, Gangjee and Madappa, call Kolkata their home.

TATA Steel PGTI launches Bengal Open Golf Championship 2019 Presented By West Bengal Tourism and Powered By Tollygunge Club



• TATA Steel PGTI returns to Kolkata after a year’s gap



• Fourth event of the season to... https://t.co/RoMjxilU5N — PGTI (@PGTITOUR) March 11, 2019

The foreign challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan trio of Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera as well as Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "The city of Kolkata has had a rich golfing legacy and has made a huge contribution to Indian golf having produced many world-class players. The TATA Steel PGTI therefore looks forward to its return to Kolkata after over a year with the staging of the inaugural Bengal Open. We thank Department of Tourism, Govt of West Bengal and Tollygunge Club for supporting our initiative of launching this event.

The tournament seeks to promote Kolkata as a popular golfing destination which will in turn contribute towards boosting tourism in the state of West Bengal. The stellar field which features some of India's leading names makes for a fascinating week of golfing action."

Tollygunge Club's 18-hole, par-70, 100-acre championship golf course is designed by internationally reputed golf architects. The all-season course is rich in challenge and natural appeal. It caters to different skill levels and provides fresh insights on every visit.

The dedicated staff, modern equipment and the underground irrigation system maintain the course in top condition through the year. The golf course is an oasis of green nested in the heart of urban Kolkata.

The tournament which ends on Friday (March 15) carries a prize money of of Rs 30 lakh. The Pro-Am event will then be held on Sunday (March 16).

(Source:PGTI)