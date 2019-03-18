English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tour de France 2020 opening stages provide stiff challenge

By Opta
Tour de France 2020 opening stages provide stiff challenge

Paris, March 18: The 2020 Tour de France will thrust riders right into the heat of the action across a tough opening two stages.

Organisers announced details of the opening pair of stages on Monday, with next year's edition beginning in Nice on June 27.

First up will be a 170-kilometre route around the city that still manages to offer up 2000 metres of climbing.

Stage two will take competitors on a 190km ride that starts and ends in the coastal city, but takes in three substantial climbs for a total ascent of 3700m.

The peloton will take on the Col de Colmiane before the Col de Turini – a feature of this year's Paris-Nice – and the Col d'Eze on day two.

It will be the second time Nice has hosted the Grand Depart, the first such occasion coming back in 1981.

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas won the Tour in 2018.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue