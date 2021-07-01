Tour de France: Cavendish sprints to second stage win, Van der Poel retains overall lead

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider followed up his stage four triumph with victory in Thursday's stage six from Tours to Chateauroux.

Cavendish's first stage win was in Chateauroux 13 years ago and he is now within two victories of the all-time record of 34, held by Eddy Merckx.

"It was nice. Wow," Cavendish said in his post-race interview. "It's 10 years since I last won here. It's pretty special and actually in pretty similar fashion today."

Asked if Merckx's record is in his sights, Cavendish said: "I am not thinking about anything.

"If it was my first or my 32nd, I have just won a stage of the Tour de France. That is what people ride their whole lives for."

Thursday's 160.6-kilometre ride was always likely to suit the sprinters and so that proved from the off with a high pace being set.

Greg van Avermaet and Roger Kluge led the breakaway but were caught by the peloton.

Cavendish positioned himself behind Philipsen and Tim Merlier and overhauled the pair in the last 100 metres.

Bouhanni attempted to snatch the win on the line but his late push came too late to stop Cavendish, who extends his lead over Philipsen to 46 points in the green jersey standings.

Philipsen's Alpecin-Fenix team-mate Mathieu van der Poel retained the yellow jersey, meanwhile, with no changes to the general classification after Thursday's leg.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar is eight seconds back ahead of stage seven, which will take the riders from Vierzon to Le Creusot and contains a number of lumpy climbs.

It was also confirmed that Tour de France organisers have withdrawn their complaint against a spectator who caused a big crash on the opening stage.

STAGE RESULT

1. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3:17:36 2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) same time 3. Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea-Samsic) same time 4. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) same time 5. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) same time

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) 20:09:17 2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +00:08 3. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) +00:30

Points Classification 1. Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 148 2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) 102 3. Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea-Samsic) 99

King of the Mountains 1. Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) 5 2. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) 4 3. Anthony Perez (Cofidis) 3