English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Protesters halt Tour de France as 'tear gas' affects riders

Posted By: OPTA
Tear gas seemingly used by a member of the police on a protester inadvertently affected riders on stage 16 of the Tour de France.
'Tear gas' seemingly used by a member of the police on a protester inadvertently affected riders on stage 16 of the Tour de France.

Paris, July 24: The Tour de France was temporarily stopped after 29 kilometres of stage 16 due to an incident involving protesters.

Police had to intervene when farmers attempted to block the route, with some placing hay bales on the road.

Footage appeared to show a member of the Gendarmes using an unidentified substance, reported by multiple teams to be tear gas, in the direction of the demonstrators.

Several passing riders were inadvertently affected and required treatment from medical personnel.

A statement tweeted by the Tour de France's official account read: "The peloton has been slowed down by protesters. The race is temporarily neutralised."

General classification leader Geraint Thomas and UAE Team Emirates rider Oliviero Troia were among those photographed cleaning their eyes with water.

The race resumed in a neutralised mode just over 10 minutes later.

The riders were free to compete once again after 33km of the 218km stage from Carcassone to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue