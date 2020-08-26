English
Trail Blazers star Lillard ruled out of Game 5 against Lakers

By Sacha Pisani
Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard against Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA play-offs.

LA, August 26: The Portland Trail Blazers have been dealt a blow after star guard Damian Lillard was ruled out of the Game 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA play-offs.

Lillard will miss Wednesday's crucial clash in the Western Conference first round due to a right knee sprain, the Trail Blazers announced on Tuesday.

The in-form Lillard suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday's 135-115 loss to the Lakers in Game 4, as the eighth-seeded Trail Blazers fell 3-1 behind in the best-of-seven series.

LeBron's Lakers – the top seeds – can seal their spot in the second round at Walt Disney World Resort midweek.

Lillard averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the regular season, while he was averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in the playoffs.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
