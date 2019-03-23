Two female athletes from India to compete at Los Angeles Marathon

Both Priyanka and Swati are sponsored by Skechers, a leading global shoes and apparel brand, who are also the main sponsors of the LA Marathon.

"This is my first international event and being here for the Skechers Performance LA Marathon brings me immense joy as running has always been a part of me - my source of happiness for the last 7-8 years. This wouldn't have been possible without the support of Skechers GoRun Club and my coach there who encouraged me to be here and now there is no going back," said Priyanka, youngest athlete of Skechers GoRun Club, Pune.

The LA Marathon "Stadium to Sea" route begins at Dodger Stadium and ends on Santa Monica Blvd. at the Pacific Ocean. Among the iconic areas and destinations through which the Marathon passes are Chinatown, Little Tokyo, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Hollywood & Vine, TLC (formerly Grauman's) Chinese Theatre, Rodeo Drive and the Santa Monica Pier.

Have you reviewed the final race instructions for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon yet? Find them at From the stadium to the sea | LA Marathon https://t.co/GUt4P8FBnW — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 21, 2019

"I feel proud to be selected as one of the runners to represent Skechers India. My 14-year long journey as a runner has been quite delightful. Skechers Performance LA Marathon is my first ever 42km international run and the toughest one yet. Looking forward to experience and win it," said Swati.

Both Priyanka and Swati have been training under the Skechers GoRun Club in Pune for a year.

"Being one of the most awaited marathons globally, it's an honour for Skechers India to be a part of this iconic race again this year. At the Skechers GoRun Club, we provide athletes with a platform that trains them to compete at league of global repute.

It's a moment of pride for Skechers to have two talented athletes from Pune, representing us at an event of this scale. We wish these women who've truly embraced the DNA of the Skechers brand good luck," said Skechers South Asia CEO Rahul Vira.

According to the LA Marathon website, there will be runners from all 50 states and more than 63 countries, and this year's race has officially sold out.

And just like that, the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon has SOLD OUT! Rest up, Athletes, and we'll see you on Sunday! #WeRunLA pic.twitter.com/84WcGO1lDe — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 20, 2019

The 34th LA Marathon has drawn more than 24,000 runners and is 26.219 miles long.

The race has occurred every year since 1986 and it was inspired by the success of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

(Source: MSL Media)