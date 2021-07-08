Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera jailed for assault

At a trial held in his hometown of Cordoba, Argentina, the 51-year-old stood accused of assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana.

The former US Open and Masters champion was sent to begin a two-year prison sentence immediately after being found guilty by the court.

Cabrera, who denied the charges, had been extradited from Brazil in June after being tracked down to Rio de Janeiro by Interpol agents in January.

The Argentine could face further legal trouble, with his ex-wife and another former partner having also lodged accusations of assault.

Prosecutor Laura Battistelli told TV channel Todo Noticias: "His situation is much more complex than this, he has other charges for which there are arrest warrants too. There are other victims."

Argentina's most successful golfing export, Cabrera won his first major in 2007 when he edged Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk to claim the US Open.

He followed that up with a play-off victory in the 2009 Masters, but last won a tournament in 2014 – the Greenbrier Classic.