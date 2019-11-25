English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Duncan beats Simpson in play-off to win RSM Classic

By Sacha Pisani
Tyler Duncan

Georgia, November 25: Tyler Duncan clinched his breakthrough PGA Tour victory after a sudden-death play-off at the RSM Classic.

Thirty-year-old Duncan celebrated his first career win thanks to a birdie on the second extra hole against Webb Simpson on Sunday (November 24).

A play-off was needed after Duncan and Simpson finished level at 19 under through 72 holes in Georgia.

Duncan had finished with a flurry by birdieing three of his final four holes, including his remaining two at Sea Island, for a five-under-par 65.

Fellow American and former U.S. Open winner Simpson, meanwhile, carded a final-round 67 on the Seaside Course.

A play-off ensued, and the pair parred the opening hole before Duncan birdied the par-four 18th the second time through.

"Just so happy to be here playing. To come out here and win, it's just unbelievable," Duncan said afterwards.

Colombia's Sebastian Munoz ended the tournament a stroke adrift following his two-under-par 68.

Brendon Todd's hat-trick bid faltered as he finished outright fourth at 16 under after a forgettable two-over-par 72.

Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 had anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour, while not since Tiger Woods in 2006 had anyone claimed three successive tournaments on the Tour schedule.

Todd – coming off wins at the inaugural Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic – was unable to secure his third consecutive victory, despite starting the day with a two-shot lead.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOU 0 - 2 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf webb simpson
Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue