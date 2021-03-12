Fury claims he's drinking '12 pints a day' and casts doubts over Joshua fight

Fury's promoter Bob Arum this month stated that a deal has finally been agreed for a heavyweight unification bout to be staged.

WBC champion Fury has let it be known he is tired of waiting to get into the ring with his fellow Briton and claims he has stepped up his alcohol intake rather than his training schedule.

"I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday," Fury, who last fought against Deontay Wilder in February 2020, told the IFL.

"I am drinking anything between eight, 10, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute, but I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol.

"I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure."

Fury says he is not paying any attention over talk of an agreement to fight Joshua being done until it is signed and sealed, suggesting that may never happen.

He added: "Whatever they say is very unimportant to me because, until I have a fight date and a hell of a lot of money in my pocket, there is no fight.

"Will I be fighting Joshua in the next 10 minutes? No. Do I think the fight will eventually happen? Yes, it has to happen. Do I think it is next or imminent? No. I am not going to hold my breath for it, that's for sure.

"I am not going to put all my eggs in one basket because I have been guilty of doing that before and, when the fight doesn't happen, that is when I end up in a massive depression and feel like killing myself.

"I am not going to say 'it is definitely happening in June or July."