Tyson Fury eyeing title fight before end of 2018

Manchester, June 10: Tyson Fury vowed to have a title fight before the end of the year after marking his return with a win Saturday (June 9).

In his first fight since November 2015, the Brit won a largely forgettable bout against Sefer Seferi, who retired prior to the fifth round in Manchester.

But Fury, the former world heavyweight champion, said he was again eyeing a title fight before the end of 2018.

"I'll have a world title by the end of the year, that's a promise," the 29-year-old said.

"I learned that two and a half years out of the ring was a long time. I am determined to enjoy my career this time around and not take anything for granted."

Fury believes he will soon be ready to take on the likes of heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

But first, Fury (26-0) confirmed he would be in action again in August.

"I'm out in Belfast in August so I can't wait for that," he said. "I felt good today, I felt fit, I didn't feel sluggish, so even if I take another stone off I'll just be even better, and taking a stone off is pretty easy - that's just sleeping a few nights."

    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
