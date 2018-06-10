Tyson Fury marks boxing comeback with facile victory

Back in action for the first time since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, Fury showed occasional glimpses of his talent in an otherwise forgettable fight.

The former IBF, WBA and WBO champion planted a kiss on his much-smaller rival prior to the opening bell, though the pair barely laid a glove on each other once the first of 10 scheduled rounds got underway.

An early right hand over the top from Seferi drew a smile from Fury, who spent much of the opener playing to the crowd rather than throwing any punches.

The 29-year-old was even warned in the second for an apparent gesture towards spectators, while both men also became preoccupied with an incident at ringside.

HE’S BACK!!! 👑 @Tyson_Fury wins his first fight back after over 2 and a half years out of the ring!



Sefer Seferi suffered enough and failed to come out for the fifth round ❌#HesBack pic.twitter.com/oxFioEWvDT — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 9, 2018

However, Fury picked up the pace as the bout progressed, beginning to bully a career cruiserweight having to deal with huge disadvantages in height and weight in the fourth as he found the target with a series of uppercuts.

Having felt the power, Seferi opted against coming out from his corner, with the low-key bout waved off just as it appeared to be coming to the boil.

The victory extends Fury's unbeaten record to 26-0, though he will have to undergo far sterner tests than Seferi before he considers taking on any of the leading names in the division.

