Tyson Fury hits back at UFC boss Dana White for "stick to boxing" comment

Fury, who is expected to return to the boxing ring in February to face Deontay Wilder in a rematch, has been taking on different sports over recent months. He had a successful debut in pro-wrestling and showed glimpses of his MMA skills.

After having defeated Braun Strowman in WWE at the Saudi Arabia event, Fury also trained alongside UFC middleweight Darren Till. This led to talk of the boxer's potential move to MMA.

The 31-year-old also claimed to have spoken with Conor McGregor about training together, however White stated that Fury should stick to boxing.

Working some elbows and knees

"If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I've got a tonne of guys that would love to fight him," White told TMZ Sports.

"I just don't know why. I can't wrap my head around why. Tyson Fury is a very marketable heavyweight, I believe he's one of the best in the world, he's an incredible fighter, and promoted the right way could be part of the three of four biggest fights in heavyweight history.

"So why come over here and get smashed when you can stay there? Tyson Fury your time is now. You're the man in boxing. You're one of the top four guys in the world in boxing. Why even think about coming over here?"

Message to @bronzebomber

However, Fury, who acknowledged he only heard about White's comments through his father, dismissed White's claims.

"I didn't see them, but my dad saw them and my dad's calling him out for it," Fury told iFL TV at his book signing in London on Wednesday (November 13).

"I'd smash him for free, so I'm not bothered. Listen, everyone's got their opinion.

"I've got no interest really, I don't care. I'd probably get smashed in a lot of things, but do I care? No."

Fury also suggested he and fellow British heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte should take on two of UFC's best in a tag-team contest, after Stipe Miocic claimed he would relish a fight.

"I'll fight Stipe and Dillian Whyte can fight Francis Ngannou," Fury said. "I'm sure he's up for that. Tag team, Britain versus MMA."

Earlier this week, Fury also said he doesn't want to give up on his pro-wrestling dream and called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a match at Wrestlemania 36.

"I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and he'll wake up in Tokyo," Fury said on the latest episode of Corey Graves' 'After the Bell' podcast.

(With inputs from OPTA)