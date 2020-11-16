No December fight for Fury - 'The Gypsy King is returning in 2021'

Fury claimed the title by ending Deontay Wilder's reign – as well as the American's unbeaten streak – in February, producing a sensational stoppage in the seventh round of their much-anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

Plans for a trilogy fight between the pair in July were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic, while the new champion has also agreed a two-fight deal to face Anthony Joshua next year.

Fury had appeared set to be in action before then, however, with European champion Agit Kabayel a potential opponent for a December 5 outing.

However, with Wilder initiating a mediation over his right to a rematch, that fight date has been scrapped, Fury confirmed on Twitter.

"The Gypsy King is returning in 2021," he wrote. "Only those that have supported me 100 per cent since my comeback will be with me for the glory."

At the start of November, Wilder called on Fury to "be a man" and stick to the rematch clause in their contract from their second fight.

"When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch," Wilder tweeted in a lengthy post.

"You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would…"

A decision on Wilder's case for a third meeting is expected to be announced in the near future, with promoter Frank Warren telling BT Sport on Friday: "Next week, we will know what the position is."