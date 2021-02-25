Fury wants two 2021 fights but says Joshua bout 'no further forward'

WBC heavyweight champion Fury was last in action in February 2020 when he beat Deontay Wilder in a rematch after the 2018 draw between the pair.

A trilogy fight against Wilder was due to follow, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed plans and the clash fell through when no date was agreed for last year.

Fury has since been consumed with discussion of a long-awaited unification bout against Joshua.

The 32-year-old remains concerned by the lack of progress in negotiations and is determined simply to get back in the ring, regardless of the opponent.

"It was just a big mess-up," Fury told ESPN of the Wilder trilogy. "I should have boxed, because I've been so inactive. I've been out for over a year.

"By the time I fight again, looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens, that will be a year and six months out of the ring, which is not ideal preparation for any super-fight.

"If that fight doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later.

"But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on ESPN. I don't care who it is.

"If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

On facing Joshua, he added: "They've had a full year to try and make this fight happen.

"Since the last Wilder fight, even before the Wilder fight, they were talking about a fight potentially between me and Joshua.

"They've had a full year to make something happen, and it hasn't happened as of yet. It is what it is. We're no further forward today than we were a year ago.

"The way [the pandemic] is at the moment, I don't think [negotiations have] got much to do with the fighters.

"It's to do with the venue, date, place, site fees. It's to do with everything but the fight itself."