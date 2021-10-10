Fury: I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era after knocking out Wilder

Fury (31-0-1) stayed undefeated thanks to his 11th-round KO against Wilder in Saturday's blockbuster trilogy in Las Vegas.

In an all-time epic bout, Fury was dropped twice but the British star got the better of Wilder (42-2-1), who showed incredible courage to make it to the penultimate round having appeared out on his feet.

After the slugfest, Fury said: "Like the great John Wayne said, I'm made of pig iron and steel, baby!

"I took some big shots but my lord and saviour helped me up and kept me going. It was a great fight tonight and it's worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport."

"I was down a couple of times, I was hurt, Wilder is a strong puncher," said Fury, who landed some thunderous blows to the head of the American.

"It was a great fight. I will not make any excuses, Wilder is a top fighter, he gave me a run for my money. I always say I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

Fury added: "I'm now the greatest heavyweight of my era, without a doubt. Number one, numero uno. Look what I've done.

"I've came to America my last six fights and fought the most devastating puncher in the history of our sport. Not once, not twice, but three times. Danger, danger man."

After a contentious split-decision draw in the first meeting back in December 2018, the rematch saw Fury take the judges out of the equation with a dominant performance, forcing a seventh-round stoppage that not only saw Wilder lose the WBC title but also his unbeaten record as a professional.

The pair put on an instant classic on Saturday but Wilder appeared unwilling to pay respect to Fury as he swiftly left the ring post-fight.

"I'm a sportsman; I went over to show some love and respect and he didn't want to show it back," Fury said. "I'll pray for him so God will soften his heart."

"I said, 'Well done'. And he said, 'I don't wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'No problem'."

"Very surprised [by] that," Fury continued. "Sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what? To be a top fighting man, you've got to show guts and respect and he couldn't do it tonight. And that's it."