UFC 225: Trio of bouts almost finalizes Chicago card

As the Chicago event is fast approaching we received an almost complete card last week with the announcement of three bouts. The main event is scheduled for the middleweight title, where the champion is set to take on top contender Yoel Romero in a rematch. Whittaker earned a unanimous decison against Romero to win the interim belt in the main event of UFC 213.

Whittaker was later named full-time champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title shortly after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217. This will be Whittaker's first fight after being forced to withdraw from his first title defense against Luke Rockhold in February. In his place stepped Romero, who caused a huge upset to earn a TKO in the third round.

While, in a potenetial co-main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will battle Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title. The pair battle for the interim belt as the current champion Tyron Woodley will be out of action until August, according to UFC president Dana White.

In case you missed it, #UFC225 is absolutely STACKED😳 pic.twitter.com/ChBbkRvLrh — UFC India (@UFCIndia) April 24, 2018

In addition to those two fights on the main card, UFC recently announced a trio of fights. The first being a welterweight scrap between former WWE superstar Phil "CM Punk" Brooks and Mike Jackson. Followed by a women's featherweight fight between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and former Invicta champion Megan Anderson. The third is Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic in a featherweight bout.

Last week, the promotion released its poster for Chicago and it looks absolutely fantastic.

ARE YOU READY!?



Your OFFICIAL #UFC225 poster has just landed. pic.twitter.com/ElaYz61KHy — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2018

This is how the current fight card for UFC 225 looks like after 12 fights were made official:

Middleweight title bout: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Interim welterweight title bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Women's featherweight bout: Holly Holm vs. Megan Anderson

Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Curtis Blaydes

Welterweight bout: CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Women's strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Carla Esparza

Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

Light heavyweight bout: Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs. Mirsad Bektic

Heavyweight bout: Rashad Coulter vs. Allen Crowder

Featherweight bout: Mike Santiago vs. Dan Ige

Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green