UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 fight card and TV schedule

The stacked card of thirteen bouts will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.

The main event is a rematch of last year's UFC 213 main event, which was fought for the interim middleweight belt and in that bout Whittaker claimed the vacant title via a decision victory. Since then, Whittaker has not been in action due to injury, while Romero is fresh from a knock out win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos take on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight champion.

Dos Anjos. Covington. The talk is over.

Who you got?! #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/fwlaXOptnj — UFC India (@UFCIndia) June 6, 2018

Also on the main card is the return of former WWE superstar CM Punk, who will be fighting for the first time since his UFC 203 loss to Mickey Gall and will face MMA rookie Mike Jackson, who also has a 0-1 record to his name.

Plus, we also get to see the long-awaited UFC debut of former Invicta FC women's featherweight champion Megan Anderson, who will take on ex-women's bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm. While, a heavyweight bout between Andre Arlovski and Tai Tuviasa completes the card.

The preliminary card has some juicy contests as well with big names like Clay Guida, Alistar Overeem, Curtis Blaydes, Carla Esparza, Rashad Evans, Ricardo Lamas, Sergio Pettis and Anthony Smith involved in potentially the best card of the year.

The REEM is BACK in action this Sunday at #UFC225!@Alistairovereem pic.twitter.com/ytTllFOsZA — UFC India (@UFCIndia) June 6, 2018

When and where is UFC 225?

The event is on Saturday (June 9) which will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and due to the time difference it will be shown on Sunday (June 10) in India.

Which channel is showing UFC 225 in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live on Sunday (June 10) from 7.30 AM IST, while the preliminary card can be streamed using Fight Pass from 3.45 AM IST.

#UFC225: @CMPunk set to step back into the Octagon in front of a hometown crowd pic.twitter.com/avCR8ge6Lv — UFC India (@UFCIndia) June 6, 2018

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC 225:

Main Card (Sony ESPN)

1. Middleweight title bout: Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero

2. Interim Welterweight title bout: Rafael dos Anjos vs Colby Covington

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Holly Holm vs Megan Anderson

4. Heavyweight bout: Andre Arlovski vs Tai Tuivasa

5. Welterweight bout: CM Punk vs Mike Jackson

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs Curtis Blaydes

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs Carla Esparza

3. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Lamas vs Mirsad Bektic

4. Heavyweight bout: Rashid Coulter vs Chris de la Rocha

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Rashad Evans vs Anthony Smith

6. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs Sergio Pettis

7. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs Charles Oliveira

8. Featherweight bout: Mike Santiago vs Dan Ige