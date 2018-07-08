UFC 226 results: Cormier stops Miocic and creates history in Las Vegas

For the first few minutes of Cormier's heavyweight superfight with Miocic, size appeared to matter as the two locked up against the fence. But Cormier connected a short right hook to knock out Miocic which made him the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

Cormier also called out Brock Lesnar, who was attending the event, and it seems as though the two will face each other in the near future.

H I S T O R Y#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/UxjlCQDSw8 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

In the co-main event, it seemed like a fight that couldn't possibly fail to deliver some excitement. Two heavyweight knockout artists, both with a reputation for violent finishes.

Then somehow Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou found a way to make it through three full rounds without ever coming very close to hurting anyone but themselves. In the end, Lewis won a unanimous decision.

Lewis has now won two straight since his TKO loss to Mark Hunt last June. Ngannou has lost two in a row for the first time in his pro career.

Everyone in this arena's life just flashed in front of their eyes ..#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/GKjSLhsCvN — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

In the main card opener, Gokhan Saki thought Khalil Rountree was easy pickings in a kickboxing fight. It was a grave miscalculation. Rountree floored Saki in the first round with a perfectly placed left hand.

In the lightweight bout that followed, it was Michael Chiesa who wanted to take the fight to the mat, but it was Anthony Pettis who finished it there.

After stunning him on the feet, Pettis went from a guillotine choke to a triangle choke, forcing Chiesa to submit at the 0:52 mark of Round 2.

In the third fight on the main card, Mike Perry and Paul Felder got bloody early and painted the canvas crimson over three rounds of brutal action. The two traded elbows and punches in close, but in the end, wrestling helped Perry earn a split decision over Felder.

In the preliminary card, Paulo Costa scored a huge knockout over Uriah Hall in the middleweight division. While, Raphael Assuncao cruised to decision victory in a technical showcase against Rob Font in a bantamweight bout.

Drakkar Klose, Curtis Millender and Emily Whitmire all won via unanimous decisions on the preliminary card as well, beating Lando Vannata, Max Griffin and Jamie Moyle, respectively. While, Dan Hooker stopped Gilbert Burns via a first round knock out.

KHALIL ROUNTREE JR w/ the straight left drops Saki!#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/wg38uwA3bc — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Check out the final results of UFC 226:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 4:33

2. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis defeated Francis Ngannou by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry defeated Paul Felder by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Anthony Pettis defeated Michael Chiesa by submission (triangle armbar) - Round 2, 0:52

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree defeated Gokhan Saki by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 1:36

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Paulo Costa defeated Uriah Hall by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 2:38

2. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose defeated Lando Vannata by unanimous decison (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender defeated Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker defeated Gilbert Burns by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 2:28

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Emily Whitmire defeated Jamie Moyle by unanimous decison (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)