UFC 227 results: Dillashaw stops Garbrandt again as Cejudo dethrones Johnson

Dillashaw met Garbrandt for the second time and stopped him again in the main event of UFC 227. It proved a wild affair from the off-set and in the end Dillashaw landed a clean knee and went back to punching which made referee Herb Dean intervene with 50 seconds left in the opening frame to call for the stoppage.

In the co-main event Cejudo made the most of his second fight with Johnson to earn a split decision to become UFC flyweight champion with scores of 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47.

Meanwhile, in the opening bout of the main card the result was expected, but Thiago Santos and Kevin Holland showcased one of the thrilling fights of the night. In the end, Santos finished the final round on top and was awarded the fight with scores of 29-27, 29-27 and 29-26.

Later, J.J. Aldrich survived the excessive grappling of Polyana Viana to earn a decision win with a pair of 29-28 and one 29-27.

Next up, Renato Moicano got the biggest win of his career, proving dangerous on the feet and the floor in stopping Cub Swanson. Moicano, who looked strong on the feet took the fight to the ground and locked in the rear-naked choke to submit Swanson with 45 seconds left in the first round.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Pedro Munhoz, Ricky Simon, Ricardo Ramos, Sheymon Moraes and Weili Zhang, while Alex Perez and Marlon Vera earned stoppage wins.

Check out the final results of UFC 227:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight title bout: T.J. Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:10

2. Flyweight title bout: Henry Cejudo defeated Demetrious Johnson by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

3. Featherweight bout: Renato Moicano defeated Cub Swanson by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:15

4. Women's Strawweight bout: J.J. Aldrich defeated Polyana byna by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

5. Middleweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Pedro Munhoz defeated Brett Johns by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

2. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Simon defeated Montel Jackson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos defeated Kyung Ho Kang by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Sheymon Moraes defeated Matt Sayles by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez defeated Jose Torres by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:36

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Weili Zhang defeated Danielle Taylor by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera defeated Wuliji Buren by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:53