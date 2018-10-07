English

Dana White explains refusal to put belt on Khabib after UFC 229 chaos

Khabib Nurmagomedov escorted by security after UFC 229 main event

Las Vegas, October 7: Dana White refused to place the lightweight championship belt on Khabib Nurmagomedov after he submitted Conor McGregor and sent UFC 229 into chaos by sparking a brawl outside the octagon.

Nurmagomedov made former champion McGregor, featuring in UFC for the first time since November 2016, tap out in the fourth round to improve his undefeated record to 27-0 in Las Vegas.

However, the Russian then climbed out of the ring and appeared to attack Dillon Danis, a member of McGregor's team.

While the fighting broke out ringside, two individuals – reportedly in attendance in support of Nurmagomedov – climbed into the ring and took shots at the Irishman.

The mayhem was subdued and Nurmagomedov was shepherded back into the octagon, but the Irishman was soon led out of the main arena.

In response to Nurmagomedov asking where his belt was, UFC president White said: "If I put the belt on you, everyone's going to start throwing s*** inside the octagon."

The Russian had objects launched in his direction from the crowd as he was marshalled backstage before the result was announced.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
