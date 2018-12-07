UFC 231: Holloway vs Ortega fight card, preview and schedule

The event is set to be headlined by two championship bouts. In the main event UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his title against an undefeated Brian Ortega.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 226 in July, but Holloway pulled out of the fight citing injury. Hence, Ortega was removed from the card.

The "Blessed" Holloway returns to the Octagon for the first time since a year ago when he successfully defended his title against former champion Jose Aldo via a third-round TKO. He also is on a twelve-fight winning streak which he began in 2014 after bouncing back from a decision loss to Conor McGregor.

Ortega, meanwhile, is on a six-fight unbeaten streak since his UFC debut and has won all those fights via stoppages. He is also 14-0 in his MMA career and is known to finish his opponents via submission. The T-City's most recent outing was at UFC 222, where he stopped Frankie Edgar via first-round knock out.

Both fighters are on a good run with their winning streaks and stoppage wins, but it will depend on fitness for Holloway to snap Ortega's undefeated streak.

In the co-main event, former UFC Women's Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will meet Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant Women's Flyweight title.

Who will claim the belt?



We crown a flyweight queen this Saturday. 👑 #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/zU1UXODk4C — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2018

J.J., who makes her return to flyweight this weekend, is 11-2 in the UFC with two of her losses coming against current strawweight champion Rose Namajuna. Last time, she was in action, Jedrzejczyk bounced back from the back-to-back defeats with a decison win over Tecia Torres earlier this year in July.

Former bantamweight championship challenger Shevchenko made her move to flyweight earlier this year in February, when she met promotion newcomer Priscila Cachoeira and won won the fight via submission. After her success, she was scheduled to meet Nico Montano for the title, but that fight was scrapped and the champion was stripped of the title leading to this weekend's vacant title bout.

Also featuring on the main card is a welterweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Gunnar Nelson, plus Hakeem Dawodu vs Kyle Bochniak at featherweight and a battle of the light heavyweights between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Claudia Gadelha, Jessica Eye, Eryk Anders, Elias Theodorou, Chad Laprise, Dhiego Lima and more in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 231:

When and where is UFC 231 happening?

The event takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday (December 8). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 9) in India.

How to watch UFC 231 in India?

Sony TEN 2 will show the main card live in India on Sunday (December 9) from 8.30 AM IST, while one can also stream the main card using Sony LIV.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass earlier in the day from 4.45 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC 231:

Main Card

1. Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway (c) vs. Brian Ortega

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson

4. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

3. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou

4. Lightweight bout: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

7. Welterweight bout: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima