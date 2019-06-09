UFC 238 results: Cejudo TKOs Moraes to become double champ

After a dominating opening round by Moares, Cejudo turned the tide around in the next two and made UFC history.

Cejudo came into the bout as the flyweight and left the United Center as the bantamweight champ as well, after TKO of Moraes at the 4.51 mark of the third round in a fight for a belt vacated by the now drug-suspended T.J. Dillashaw.

Cejudo earned the stoppage after some nasty punches and elbows on the mat. Cejudo now is the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko defended her belt with a highlight-reel finish of Jessica Eye. Shevchenko connected a stunning and massive left kick to the head of Eye early in the second round at the 0:26 mark to retain her belt.

Also on the main card, Tony Ferguson earned stoppage win over Donald Cerrone in a lightweight bout after the doctors intevened to have a look at Cowboy's right eye, which got cut during the bout. Plus there were decision wins for Petr Yan and Blagoy Ivanov.

Earlier on the preliminary card, Tatiana Suarez, Aljamain Sterling, Alexa Grasso, Yan Xiaonan,Darren Stewart and Katlyn Chookagian picked up decision wins, while Calvin Kattar and Eddie Wineland earned stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC 238:

Main Card

1. Bantamweight title bout: Henry Cejudo defeated Marlon Moraes by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 4:51

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jessica Eye by knockout (head kick) - Round 2, 0:26

3. Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO (cut) - Round 2, 5:00

4. Bantamweight bout: Petr Yan defeated Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov defeated Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Tatiana Suarez defeated Nina Ansaroff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight bout: Aljamain Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Alexa Grasso defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Ricardo Lamas by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:06

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan defeated Angela Hill by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart defeated Bevon Lewis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

7. Bantamweight bout: Eddie Wineland defeated Grigorii Popov by knockout (punches) - Round 2, 4:47

8. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Joanne Calderwood by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)