English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos fight card, preview and schedule

By
UFC 239 is headlined by two title bouts
UFC 239 is headlined by two title bouts

Bengaluru, July 5: The Ultimate Fighting Championship arrives this weekend to Las Vegas as T-Mobile Arena is all set to host the UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos which is part of the eighth annual International Fight Week.

The event as expected will feature a twelve-fight stacked card headlined by a pair of thrilling world championship fights on Saturday (July 6).

In the main event, light heavyweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones defends against dangerous No. 3 ranked contender Thiago Santos.

In the co-main event, two-division champion and No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against former titleholder and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm.

Also on the main card features, surging welterweight contenders collide as No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal takes on undefeated No. 5 ranked Ben Askren.

Plus we have, sixth ranked light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz welcoming number two ranked middleweight Luke Rockhold to the 205-pound division. And to round off the main card, TUF season one champ Diego Sanchez faces season 15 victor Michael Chiesa in a clash of The Ultimate Fighter winners.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Arnold Allen, Marlon Vera, Claudia Gadelha, Randa Markos, Alejandro Perez, Yadong Song, Jack Marshman and Pannie Kianzad will all be in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 239:

Venue, start time and where to watch

When and where is UFC 239 taking place?

The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (July 6). Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (July 7) in India.

What time does UFC 239 start?

The preliminary card starts at 3.45 AM IST (July 7); 3.15 PM Local Time (July 6); 10.15 PM GMT (July 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (July 7); 7 PM Local Time (July 6); 2 AM GMT (July 7).

How to watch UFC 239 in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream it. The preliminary card, on the other hand, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Main event: Jones vs. Santos preview

Arguably the most dominant champion in UFC light heavyweight history, Jones will go for his third title fight victory in less than seven months.

Over the course of his career, he's taken out the biggest names in MMA. Jones holds spectacular wins over Daniel Cormier, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida and Alexander Gustafsson (twice). He once again aims to steal the show against one of the division's toughest strikers.

A vicious KO artist, Santos turned heads when he joined the 205-pound weight class less than a year ago. Since the move, he has netted incredible knockout victories against Jan Błachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders.

Santos has also earned an impressive TKO finish over recent title challenger Anthony Smith. The heavy-handed kickboxer now looks to put on another striking clinic and capture his first UFC world championship.

Co-main event: Nunes vs. Holm preview

The first woman to hold championships in two UFC divisions, Nunes made history by knocking out Cris Cyborg in only 51 seconds to secure the featherweight championship this past December.

Considered to be the greatest female fighter in MMA history, she has also finished former champs Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, as well as Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann. Nunes now has her sights set on the bantamweight division's most decorated striker.

Former champion Holm turned the MMA world on its head following a highlight-reel head-kick KO win over previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey in 2015 to capture the title.

A multiple time boxing and kickboxing champion, she has also delivered sensational victories against former title challengers Bethe Correia and Raquel Pennington. She is now gunning to reclaim her championship and hand Nunes her first loss in more than four years.

The scheduled fight card for UFC 239

Main card

1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos

2. Women's Bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm

3. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz

5. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen

2. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos

4. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song

5. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman

6. Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad

More UFC News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 43 - July 5 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue