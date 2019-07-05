UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos fight card, preview and schedule

|
Venue, start time and where to watch
When and where is UFC 239 taking place?
The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (July 6). Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (July 7) in India.
What time does UFC 239 start?
The preliminary card starts at 3.45 AM IST (July 7); 3.15 PM Local Time (July 6); 10.15 PM GMT (July 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (July 7); 7 PM Local Time (July 6); 2 AM GMT (July 7).
How to watch UFC 239 in India?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream it. The preliminary card, on the other hand, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.
|
Main event: Jones vs. Santos preview
Arguably the most dominant champion in UFC light heavyweight history, Jones will go for his third title fight victory in less than seven months.
Over the course of his career, he's taken out the biggest names in MMA. Jones holds spectacular wins over Daniel Cormier, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida and Alexander Gustafsson (twice). He once again aims to steal the show against one of the division's toughest strikers.
A vicious KO artist, Santos turned heads when he joined the 205-pound weight class less than a year ago. Since the move, he has netted incredible knockout victories against Jan Błachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders.
Santos has also earned an impressive TKO finish over recent title challenger Anthony Smith. The heavy-handed kickboxer now looks to put on another striking clinic and capture his first UFC world championship.
|
Co-main event: Nunes vs. Holm preview
The first woman to hold championships in two UFC divisions, Nunes made history by knocking out Cris Cyborg in only 51 seconds to secure the featherweight championship this past December.
Considered to be the greatest female fighter in MMA history, she has also finished former champs Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, as well as Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann. Nunes now has her sights set on the bantamweight division's most decorated striker.
Former champion Holm turned the MMA world on its head following a highlight-reel head-kick KO win over previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey in 2015 to capture the title.
A multiple time boxing and kickboxing champion, she has also delivered sensational victories against former title challengers Bethe Correia and Raquel Pennington. She is now gunning to reclaim her championship and hand Nunes her first loss in more than four years.
|
The scheduled fight card for UFC 239
Main card
1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos
2. Women's Bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm
3. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren
4. Light Heavyweight bout: Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz
5. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa
Preliminary card
1. Featherweight bout: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen
2. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez
3. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos
4. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song
5. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman
6. Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre
7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad