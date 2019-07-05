UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos fight card, preview and schedule

Bengaluru, July 5: The Ultimate Fighting Championship arrives this weekend to Las Vegas as T-Mobile Arena is all set to host the UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos which is part of the eighth annual International Fight Week.

The event as expected will feature a twelve-fight stacked card headlined by a pair of thrilling world championship fights on Saturday (July 6).

In the main event, light heavyweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Jon Jones defends against dangerous No. 3 ranked contender Thiago Santos.

In the co-main event, two-division champion and No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt on the line against former titleholder and No. 2 ranked Holly Holm.

Also on the main card features, surging welterweight contenders collide as No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal takes on undefeated No. 5 ranked Ben Askren.

Plus we have, sixth ranked light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz welcoming number two ranked middleweight Luke Rockhold to the 205-pound division. And to round off the main card, TUF season one champ Diego Sanchez faces season 15 victor Michael Chiesa in a clash of The Ultimate Fighter winners.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, the likes of Gilbert Melendez, Arnold Allen, Marlon Vera, Claudia Gadelha, Randa Markos, Alejandro Perez, Yadong Song, Jack Marshman and Pannie Kianzad will all be in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 239:

Is another finish on the menu?@GamebredFighter #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/ocHps0TlBi — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2019 Venue, start time and where to watch When and where is UFC 239 taking place? The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (July 6). Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (July 7) in India. What time does UFC 239 start? The preliminary card starts at 3.45 AM IST (July 7); 3.15 PM Local Time (July 6); 10.15 PM GMT (July 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7.30 AM IST (July 7); 7 PM Local Time (July 6); 2 AM GMT (July 7). How to watch UFC 239 in India? Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also live stream it. The preliminary card, on the other hand, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India. Who is the GREATEST of all-time!?



Let's discuss July 6 🏆🏆 #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/pJuLmhEoVn — UFC (@ufc) June 30, 2019 Main event: Jones vs. Santos preview Arguably the most dominant champion in UFC light heavyweight history, Jones will go for his third title fight victory in less than seven months. Over the course of his career, he's taken out the biggest names in MMA. Jones holds spectacular wins over Daniel Cormier, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Shogun Rua, Lyoto Machida and Alexander Gustafsson (twice). He once again aims to steal the show against one of the division's toughest strikers. A vicious KO artist, Santos turned heads when he joined the 205-pound weight class less than a year ago. Since the move, he has netted incredible knockout victories against Jan Błachowicz, Jimi Manuwa and Eryk Anders. Santos has also earned an impressive TKO finish over recent title challenger Anthony Smith. The heavy-handed kickboxer now looks to put on another striking clinic and capture his first UFC world championship. 🌍 shockers face-off! #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/OsIUAnIVE0 — UFC (@ufc) July 4, 2019 Co-main event: Nunes vs. Holm preview The first woman to hold championships in two UFC divisions, Nunes made history by knocking out Cris Cyborg in only 51 seconds to secure the featherweight championship this past December. Considered to be the greatest female fighter in MMA history, she has also finished former champs Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, as well as Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann. Nunes now has her sights set on the bantamweight division's most decorated striker. Former champion Holm turned the MMA world on its head following a highlight-reel head-kick KO win over previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey in 2015 to capture the title. A multiple time boxing and kickboxing champion, she has also delivered sensational victories against former title challengers Bethe Correia and Raquel Pennington. She is now gunning to reclaim her championship and hand Nunes her first loss in more than four years. Your #UFC239 line-up this Saturday is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hrQh9sh449 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 1, 2019 The scheduled fight card for UFC 239 Main card 1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos 2. Women's Bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Holly Holm 3. Welterweight bout: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz 5. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa Preliminary card 1. Featherweight bout: Gilbert Melendez vs. Arnold Allen 2. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Nohelin Hernandez 3. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Randa Markos 4. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song 5. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Jack Marshman 6. Welterweight bout: Ismail Naurdiev vs. Chance Rencountre 7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Pannie Kianzad