UFC 240 results: Holloway outlasts Edgar to retain featherweight title

Edgar was very cautious throughout the bout, while Holloway was swift with his moves to earn scores of 50-45, 50-45 and 48-47 for a unanimous decision.

With the victory, Holloway earned his 16th featherweight win and it was also his ninth career decision win, as he rebounded from a loss to Dustin Poirier at lightweight in his last fight. Edgar, meanwhile, has dropped two of his past three fights.

In the co-main event, former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg rebounded from a brutal knockout with a win over ex-Invicta champ Felicia Spencer, who took the fight the distance.

Spencer, who absorbed all the flurry earlier, came up short on the judges' scorecards which were a trio of 30-27 in favour of Cyborg. The result meant, Cyborg got back among the wins after dropping her title to Amanda Nunes in 2018. Spencer, on the other hand, was handed her first loss in her MMA career.

Also on the main card, Geoff Neal knocked out Niko Price in the second round of a welterweight bout. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan and Krzysztof Jotko earned decision wins against Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Marc-Andre Barriault respectively.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Vibyne Araujo, Deiveson Figueiredo and Erik Koch got decision wins, while Hakeem Dawodu, Gavin Tucker and Gillian Robertson earned stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC 240:

Main Card

1. Featherweight title bout: Max Holloway defeated Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 48-47)

2. Women's Featherweight bout: Cris Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal defeated Niko Price by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:39

4. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Olivier Aubin-Mercier by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Vibyne Araujo defeated Alexis Davis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu defeated Yoshinori Horie by TKO (head kick) - Round 3, 4:09

3. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker defeated Seungwoo Choi by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 3:17

4. Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Sarah Frota by TKO (elbows) - Round 2, 4:13

6. Welterweight bout: Erik Koch defeated Kyle Stewart by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)