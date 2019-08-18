UFC 241 results: Miocic knocks out Cormier to recapture heavyweight title

The rematch from UFC 218 went in favour of Miocic, who used a flurry of punches late in the bout to trouble Cormier before the referee stopped the fight at four minutes, nine seconds.

Miocic (19-3) was fighting for the first time since losing his title to Cormier (22-2) at UFC 226 in July 2018, ending the latter's nine-fight undefeated streak - dating back to January 2015.

Cormier got off to a fast start at Honda Center in Anaheim, where he landed several hard punches before slamming Miocic into the canvas during the opening round.

Miocic was more aggressive in the second round, though champion Cormier continued to cause problems inside the octagon.

The pair exchanged blows in round three, though neither took a back step, despite Cormier stunning Miocic with a right hand in the closing minute.

Miocic shocked Cormier in the fourth and he went on the attack, prompting the referee to halt proceedings as the former became the fourth UFC heavyweight champion to lose his belt and regain it.

Meanwhile Nate Diaz enjoyed a winning return in the co-main event of UFC 241.

Welterweight star Diaz (20-11) defeated Anthony Pettis (22-9) by unanimous decision in the co-main event on Saturday in his first appearance since losing his rematch against Conor McGregor in 2016.

Elsewhere, Paulo Costa edged Yoel Romero in an epic middleweight clash that was decided by unanimous decision. Also on the main card, Sodiq Yusuff stopped Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight bout, while Derek Brunson earned a decision win over Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout.

In the preliminary card, Khama Worthy was the lone victor via stoppage, while Cory Sandhagen, Drakkar Klose, Casey Kenney, Hannah Cifers, Kyung Ho Kang and Sabina Mazo earned decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC 241:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier by knockout (punches) - Round 4, 4:09

2. Welterweight bout: Nate Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Middleweight bout: Paulo Costa defeated Yoel Romero by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Sodiq Yusuff defeated Gabriel Benitez by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:14

5. Middleweight bout: Derek Brunson defeated Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Khama Worthy defeated Devonte Smith by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:15

2. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen defeated Raphael Assuncao by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose defeated Christos Giagos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney defeated Manny Bermudez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Hannah Cifers defeated Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang defeated Brandon Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo defeated Shana Dobson by unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-25)

(With OPTA inputs)