UFC 249: Ferguson and Gaethje make weight

By Dom Farrell

Jacksonville, May 8: Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje both made weight for their lightweight showdown at UFC 249.

Ferguson and Gaethje will contest the interim title in their bout this weekend and each man came in at the 155lb limit at Friday's weigh-in in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the co-main event, bantamweight king Henry Cejudo will take on former champion Dominick Cruz, with both tipping the scales at 135lbs.

Veteran featherweight Jeremy Stephens did not fare so well, coming in at 150.5lbs for his featherweight meeting with Calvin Kattar.

The UFC is yet to announce whether the fight will proceed.

It is the third time in his career that Stephens, who is coming off a four-fight winless run, has missed weight – having done so at lightweight before losing to Gleison Tibau in 2009 and feather when he knocked out Dennis Bermudez in 2015.

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 21:10 [IST]
