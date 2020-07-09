UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, July 9: The Ultimate Fighting Championship start their historic Fight Island events this weekend with three thrilling title bouts in UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal.

The thirteen-bout UFC 251 event will be headlined by three title fights. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his belt against BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal, who stepped in as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns.

In the co-main event, former champion Max Holloway challenges Alexander Volkanovski in a rematch in attempt to reclaim the featherweight championship.

Meanwhile, in the third and final title bout of the event Petr Yan and Jose Aldo will battle for the bantamweight title, which was vacated by Henry Cejudo earlier this year.

Also on the main card, former women's strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas meet in a rematch, while Amanda Ribas faces Paige VanZant in a women's flyweight bout.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Volkan Oezdemir, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Muslim Salikhov, Makwan Amirkhani, Danny Henry, Leonardo Santos, Marcin Tybura, Raulian Paiva and Davey Grant in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 251:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC 251 taking place? The event takes place on Sunday (July 12) at the UFC Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. What time does UFC 251 start? The preliminary card starts at 3.30 AM IST (July 12); 10 PM GMT, 6 PM ET, 3 PM PT (July 11). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 7.30 AM IST, 2 AM GMT (July 12); 10 PM ET, 7 PM PT (July 11). How and where to watch UFC 251? Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the main card live in India, while you can also live stream the card using Sony LIV. In the US, will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+. Information about Yas Island o Yas Island itself spans an area of 9.6 square miles. o Yas Island was born in 2009, as an island off the Abu Dhabi coast. o Yas Island is no stranger to international events. Home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the island has hosted everything from boxing events and Broadway shows to Beyonce. o Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else with a collection of world-class, world-first, world-only attractions, making it a premier leisure and entertainment hub. o Warner Bros WorldTM, Ferrari World, Yas WaterWorld and Yas Marina Circuit are just a few of the attractions located on Yas Island, surrounded by crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal: Talking points Usman (16-1, fighting out of Boca Raton, Fla. by way of Auchi, Nigeria) looks to make a statement and prove he is the best welterweight on the planet. o UFC welterweight champion and No. 6 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter o 7 wins by KO, 1 via submission o On a 15-fight win streak o 11-fight UFC win streak o With a win, would tie GSP for longest UFC welterweight win streak (12) o Winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 21 o NCAA Div. II wrestling champion o Holds wins over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington and Rafael Dos Anjos Masvidal (35-13, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) intends on continuing his incredible win streak and finally become UFC champion. o UFC BMF champion and No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender o 16 wins by KO, 2 by submission o Holds the record for fastest KO in UFC history (5 seconds - Ben Askren UFC 239) o Last 5 wins have come by KO o Tied for 4th-most KOs in UFC welterweight history o Holds victories against Nate Diaz, Darren Till and Donald Cerrone Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 2: Talking Points Volkanovski (21-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) looks to make it 2-0 against Holloway and defend his title for the first time. o UFC featherweight champion and No. 7 ranked men's pound-for-pound fighter o 11 wins by KO, 3 by submission o On an 18-fight win streak o Undefeated since 2013 o Has never been submitted o 7 first-round finishes o Holds wins over every UFC featherweight champion in history (Max Holloway, Jose Aldo) Holloway (21-5, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) aims to even the score with Volkanovski and reclaim his throne as the best featherweight in the world. o Former UFC featherweight champion, No. 1 ranked contender and No. 10 men's pound-for-pound fighter o 10 wins by KO, 2 via submission o Has won 14 of his last 15 featherweight bouts o Holds the record for most wins in UFC featherweight history (14) o Holds the record for most KO/TKOs in UFC featherweight history (8) o Holds wins over former UFC champions Anthony Pettis, Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo (twice) Petr Yan vs Jose Aldo: Talking Points Yan (14-1, fighting out of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia) has his sights set on taking out another legend and achieving his dream of becoming UFC champion o No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender o 6 wins by KO, 1 via submission o Master of Sport in boxing and MMA o On a 9-fight win streak § Undefeated in the UFC (6-0) § Only loss is by split-decision in a 5-round championship fight (2013) o Holds wins over Urijah Faber, Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson Aldo (28-6, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) hopes to become the eighth athlete to win championships in two UFC divisions o Former UFC featherweight champion and No. 6 ranked bantamweight contender § Former WEC featherweight champion · Youngest WEC champion in history (23 years old) o 17 wins by KO, 1 via submission o 12 first-round finishes o Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt o Most successful UFC featherweight champion with 7 title defenses o Holds wins over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice) and Urijah Faber Scheduled fight card for UFC 251 Main Card 1. Welterweight tile bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal 2. Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway 3. Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant Preliminary Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka 2. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov 3. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry 4. Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov 5. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Maxim Grishin 6. Flyweight bout: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov 7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo 8. Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant vs. Martin Day