UFC 252: Miocic edges retiring Cormier to retain title

In the third bout between the pair, Miocic edged Cormier in Las Vegas to win a sixth heavyweight title fight.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in Miocic's favour, giving him a second win in three with Cormier.

Both fighters suffered pokes to the eye during the even contest, which eventually fell Miocic's way.

Cormier had confirmed heading in he would retire after the fight, and the former champion delivered a fine performance in his final bout despite later saying he was unable to see out of his left eye following the eye poke.

But Miocic landed more blows throughout, including the best strikes late in the second round.

"TIL I DIE" 🏆



🐐 Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all-time! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/m5Xu2mxxsT — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

In what was a battle, Miocic delivered the key blows late in the second round. A late flurry, set up by a huge right hand, rattled Cormier, who managed to survive the final seconds of the round.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Miocic further cemented his status as arguably the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time. He joined Randy Couture for the equal most heavyweight title fight wins with six.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"He's an amazing champion, amazing ambassador, another guy I have no ill will towards, I know we had our thing for a trilogy, but I think that's what makes it better," Miocic said of Cormier after his win.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Miocic: 20-3-0 Cormier: 22-3-0

REST OF THE CARD

Sean O'Malley saw his unbeaten record come to an end. The American (12-1) suffered a suspected leg injury before being on the end of a TKO loss in the first round to Marlon Vera (16-6-1) in their bantamweight bout.