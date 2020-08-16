English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC 252: Miocic edges retiring Cormier to retain title

By Dejan Kalinic
Stipe Miocic

Las Vegas, August 16: Stipe Miocic retained his UFC heavyweight championship and sent Daniel Cormier into retirement with defeat on Saturday (August 15).

In the third bout between the pair, Miocic edged Cormier in Las Vegas to win a sixth heavyweight title fight.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in Miocic's favour, giving him a second win in three with Cormier.

Both fighters suffered pokes to the eye during the even contest, which eventually fell Miocic's way.

Cormier had confirmed heading in he would retire after the fight, and the former champion delivered a fine performance in his final bout despite later saying he was unable to see out of his left eye following the eye poke.

But Miocic landed more blows throughout, including the best strikes late in the second round.

WHERE WAS THE FIGHT WON?

In what was a battle, Miocic delivered the key blows late in the second round. A late flurry, set up by a huge right hand, rattled Cormier, who managed to survive the final seconds of the round.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Miocic further cemented his status as arguably the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time. He joined Randy Couture for the equal most heavyweight title fight wins with six.

THEY SAID WHAT?

"He's an amazing champion, amazing ambassador, another guy I have no ill will towards, I know we had our thing for a trilogy, but I think that's what makes it better," Miocic said of Cormier after his win.

NEW RECORDS (W-L-D):

Miocic: 20-3-0 Cormier: 22-3-0

REST OF THE CARD

Sean O'Malley saw his unbeaten record come to an end. The American (12-1) suffered a suspected leg injury before being on the end of a TKO loss in the first round to Marlon Vera (16-6-1) in their bantamweight bout.

More UFC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue