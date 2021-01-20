UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, January 20: Fight Island will close with fireworks this weekend with the first numbered pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

UFC 257 will be headlined by a tremendous rematch between former interim lightweight champion and #2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion and #4 Conor McGregor.

The co-main event will also be a lightweight thriller as #6 contender Dan Hooker gives Michael Chandler a long-awaited welcome to UFC.

Also on the main card, Women's flyweight contenders collide when No. 6 ranked Jessica Eye squares off with No. 7 Joanne Calderwood.

Plus, exciting lightweights meet when Matt Frevola faces undefeated Ottman Azaitar, while No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Marina Rodriguez faces surging No. 9 Amanda Ribas.

In the preliminary card, the likes of Nasrat Haqparast, Arman Tsarukyan, Brad Tavares, Antonio Carlos Junior, Julianna Pena, Sara McMann, Khalil Rountree Jr., Marcin Prachnio, Andrew Sanchez, Movsar Evloev and Nik Lentz in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 257:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC 257 taking place? The event is set to take place on Sunday (January 24) at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Saturday (January 23) in the US. What time does UFC 257 start? The preliminary card starts at 6.15 PM ET / 3.15 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, January 23) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, January 24). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, January 23) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, January 24). Where and how to watch UFC 257? The main card will be shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the main card will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+, while prelims will air nationally in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, as well as be simulcast in both languages on ESPN+. UFC 257 Main Event: Poirier vs McGregor 2 preview Former interim lightweight champion Poirier looks to continue his momentum following his thrilling victory against Dan Hooker. Throughout his decorated career, Poirier has also secured impressive victories over Max Holloway (twice), Anthony Pettis and Justin Gaethje. Poirier now aims to make the most of his 25th UFC appearance by taking out one of the biggest names in MMA history. A former two-division UFC champion, McGregor returns to action for the first time since his spectacular KO win against Donald Cerrone one year ago. As charismatic as he is skilled in the Octagon, McGregor has delivered iconic KO victories over EddieAlvarez, Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. McGregor now has his sights on once again stopping Poirier to stake his claim for another lightweight title shot. UFC 257 Co-main Event: Hooker vs Chandler preview Hooker has proven himself to be among the most dangerous finishers in the lightweight division. During his run in the UFC 155-pound division, he has stopped Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller and James Vick in emphatic fashion. He has also netted impressive wins over contenders Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta. Hooker now hopes to kick off 2021 with another vintage performance by derailing Chandler to re-assert himself in the title picture. Chandler looks to make an immediate impact in his UFC debut by stopping Hooker to send a message to the lightweight division. A three-time champion outside the UFC, he has delivered memorable victories over Benson Henderson (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Patricky Freire (twice). Chandler now aims to take advantage of his biggest spotlight yet by staking his claim as the next UFC title challenger. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood 4. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2. Middleweight bout: Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio 5. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov 6. Catchweight (150 lb) bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz 7. Flyweight bout: Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov