UFC 262 results and recap: Oliveira wins vacant lightweight title; Dariush outworks Ferguson

In the main event, top lightweight contenders No.3 ranked Oliveira and No.4 ranked Chandler fought for the UFC world lightweight championship vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement from the sport last year in October .

Oliveira and Chandler engaged with a crazy display of techniques from all positions. Chandler's extreme aggression and power was on full display with his punches and work in top position with the grappling ace. Chandler also floored Oliveira in the opening round.

Then in the second round, Oliveira landed a textbook left hook that shook Chandler, and he followed up with punches until the referee jumped in, giving him the TKO victory and the UFC lightweight belt.

In the co-main event, lightweight contenders #5 Tony Ferguson and #9 Beneil Dariush had a thrilling first round that saw Dariush get the takedown and remain on top for most of the round.

The second saw Dariush implement more of his ground game, getting a near leg lock, and Ferguson threw in some scrambles to make it exciting. In the final round, Dariush put an exclamation point on the challenge by dominating on the ground for the entire round, thus earning the well-deserved unanimous decision.

Also on the main card, flyweight contenders #8 Matt Schnell and #9 Rogerio Bontorin clashed with snapping combinations across two rounds in a late notice bout at bantamweight.

In the third, Bontorin surged with a flurry that hurt Schnell, then he took him down and executed ground and pound to the bell which swung the judges to award Bontorin the unanimous decision.

Earlier, in the women's flyweight division, #2 Katlyn Chookagian and #7 Viviane Araujo went three rounds that went back and forth both standing and on the canvas. After Araujo spent the majority of round two in top position, Chookagian came back with a dominant third round of striking to seal the unanimous decision on the scorecards.

The opening fight of the main card saw ranking featherweights get into a strikers' battle as #9 Shane Burgos used strong boxing acumen against #13 Edson Barboza's brutal kicks. Barboza upped his counter strikes and Burgos brought out calf kicks to even the second round. Early in the third, Barboza landed a right punch to the temple that took a moment to sink in before Burgos was sent down giving Barboza the win via TKO.

Meanwhile in the preliminary and early prelims card, Lando Vannata and Tucker Lutz claimed decision wins, while Andre Muniz, Jordan Wright, Andrea Lee, Priscila Cachoeira and Christos Giagos earned stoppage wins.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler final results

Main Card

1. Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler via TKO (punches) at 0:19 of 2nd Round

2. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Bantamweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin defeated Matt Schnell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza defeated Shane Burgos via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of 3rd Round

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz defeated Ronaldo Souza via Technical Submission (armbar) at 3:59 of 3rd Round

2. Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata defeated Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright defeated Jamie Pickett via TKO (punches) at 1:04 of 1st Round

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee defeated Antonina Shevchenko via Submission (triangle armbar) at 4:52 of 2nd Round

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira defeated Gina Mazany via TKO (punches) at 4:51 of 2nd Round

2. Featherweight bout: Tucker Lutz defeated Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Sean Soriano via Technical Submission (brabo choke) at 0:59 of 2nd Round