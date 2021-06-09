UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

The main event of the stacked UFC 263 card will see middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his belt against Marvin Vettori. The pair last met in April 2018 in the UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Gathje event at the same venue with Adesanya earning a split decision victory.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight championship against Brandon Moreno in a rematch after the two men fought to a draw in UFC 256 last December.

Plus, Leon Edwards meets the returning Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout, which will be the first time in UFC history that a non-title bout other than the main event has been scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the main card, No. 8 ranked Demian Maia locks horns with No. 12 Belal Muhammad in a battle of welterweight contenders and, on the potential main card opener, ranked light heavyweights collide as No. 14 Paul Craig and No. 15 Jamahal Hill vie to break into the top 10.

Meanwhile, the early prelims and the preliminary card is expected to feature the likes of Drew Dober, Brad Riddell, Eryk Anders, Darren Stewart, Lauren Murphy, Joanne Calderwood, Movsar Evloev, Hakeem Dawodu, Pannie Kianzad, Alexis Davis, Chase Hooper, Steven Peterson, Carlos Felipe and Jake Collier in action among others.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 263 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (June 12) at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (June 13) morning in India. What time does UFC 263 start? The early prelims begin at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, June 12) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 12) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, June 12) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13). Where and how to watch UFC 263? In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the early prelims will be available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the preliminary card will be be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card Main Card 1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori 2. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno 3. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz 4. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood 4. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu Early Preliminary Card 1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis 2. Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson 3. Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini 4. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier Main Event: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Talking Points UFC middleweight champion Adesanya returns to his natural weight class looking to successfully defend his title for the third time. ◦ Top ranked pound-for-pound fighter ◦ Has impressive victories over Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Anderson Silva ◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division ◦ Third Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History ◦ Second Highest Takedown Defense in Middleweight History Vettori plans to make the most of his first UFC title shot by becoming the first middleweight to defeat Adesanya. ◦ Undefeated since defeat to Adesanya in 2018 ◦ Has dominant wins over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland ◦ Second Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division ◦ Highest Takedown Accuracy Among Active Middleweights ◦ Highest Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights Co-Main Event: Figueiredo vs Moreno Talking Points UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo returns to action aiming to make a statement and show that he is the best 125-pounder in the world. ◦ Currently tied for the most stoppages (7) in UFC flyweight history ◦ Has victories over Alex Perez, Joseph Benavidez (twice) and Tim Elliott ◦ Longest Unbeaten Streak Among Active Flyweights ◦ Most Knockdowns in Flyweight History ◦ Most Submission Attempts in Flyweight History Top ranked Moreno has his sights set on shocking the world in his second chance at UFC gold. ◦ Has notable wins over contenders Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval ◦ Second Longest Unbeaten Streak Among Active Flyweights ◦ Third Highest Takedown Accuracy Among Active Flyweights ◦ Third Most Top Position Time Among Active Flyweights Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Talking Points Leon Edwards looks to continue his momentum against returning fan favorite Nate Diaz. • Leon Edwards aims to continue his momentum to secure a title shot. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender ◦ Six wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Unbeaten in last nine fights (8-0 1NC) ◦ Five first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins against Raphael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone • Nate Diaz hopes to steal the show by taking out on of the top welterweights in the world ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ 12 wins by submission, five by KO ◦ Won The Ultimate Fighter season five ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins against Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone