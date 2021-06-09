UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC 263 taking place?
The event is set to take place on Saturday (June 12) at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (June 13) morning in India.
What time does UFC 263 start?
The early prelims begin at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, June 12) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 12) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13).
The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, June 12) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 13).
Where and how to watch UFC 263?
In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and streamed live via Sony LIV.
In the US, the early prelims will be available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, while the preliminary card will be be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.
|
UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori
2. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno
3. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
4. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
5. Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
Preliminary Card
1. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
3. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood
4. Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu
Early Preliminary Card
1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
2. Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
3. Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini
4. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier
Main Event: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Talking Points
UFC middleweight champion Adesanya returns to his natural weight class looking to successfully defend his title for the third time.
◦ Top ranked pound-for-pound fighter
◦ Has impressive victories over Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker and Anderson Silva
◦ Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division
◦ Third Most Knockdowns in Middleweight History
◦ Second Highest Takedown Defense in Middleweight History
Vettori plans to make the most of his first UFC title shot by becoming the first middleweight to defeat Adesanya.
◦ Undefeated since defeat to Adesanya in 2018
◦ Has dominant wins over Karl Roberson, Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland
◦ Second Longest Active UFC Win Streak in Middleweight Division
◦ Highest Takedown Accuracy Among Active Middleweights
◦ Highest Strike Defense Among Active Middleweights
Co-Main Event: Figueiredo vs Moreno Talking Points
UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo returns to action aiming to make a statement and show that he is the best 125-pounder in the world.
◦ Currently tied for the most stoppages (7) in UFC flyweight history
◦ Has victories over Alex Perez, Joseph Benavidez (twice) and Tim Elliott
◦ Longest Unbeaten Streak Among Active Flyweights
◦ Most Knockdowns in Flyweight History
◦ Most Submission Attempts in Flyweight History
Top ranked Moreno has his sights set on shocking the world in his second chance at UFC gold.
◦ Has notable wins over contenders Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga and Brandon Royval
◦ Second Longest Unbeaten Streak Among Active Flyweights
◦ Third Highest Takedown Accuracy Among Active Flyweights
◦ Third Most Top Position Time Among Active Flyweights
Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Talking Points
Leon Edwards looks to continue his momentum against returning fan favorite Nate Diaz.
• Leon Edwards aims to continue his momentum to secure a title shot.
◦ No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight contender
◦ Six wins by KO, three via submission
◦ Unbeaten in last nine fights (8-0 1NC)
◦ Five first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins against Raphael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone
• Nate Diaz hopes to steal the show by taking out on of the top welterweights in the world
◦ UFC welterweight
◦ 12 wins by submission, five by KO
◦ Won The Ultimate Fighter season five
◦ Eight first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins against Anthony Pettis, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone