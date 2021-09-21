English
UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight card, date, timings in IST and telecast information

By
Two title matches and one most anticipated return headlines UFC 266
Two title matches and one most anticipated return headlines UFC 266

Bengaluru, September 21: The Ultimate Fighting Championship round off the 9th annual international fight week with UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega, which will be headlined by two world championship bouts.

The main event of 14-fight stacked card will see The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 coaches finally collide when UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against No. 2 ranked contender Brian Ortega.

In the co-main event, trailblazing UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will go for her sixth consecutive title defense when she meets No. 3 ranked contender Lauren Murphy.

Also featuring on the main card, fan favorites are set to rumble as Nick Diaz returns against former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in a special five-round thriller which is a highly anticipated rematch.

The main card will also see No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes takes on No. 6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a pivotal heavyweight contenders clash, while No. 1 ranked Jessica Andrade faces No. 5 Cynthia Calvillo in an exciting clash of women's flyweight contenders bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Marlon Moraes, Merab Dvalishvili, Dan Hooker, Nasrat Haqparast, Roxanne Modafferi, Taila Santos, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Chris Daukaus in action.

In the early prelims, Manon Fiorot, Mayra Bueno Silva, Karl Roberson, Nick Maximov, Matthew Semelsberger, Martin Sano Jr., Jalin Turner, Uros Medic, Omar Morales and Jonathan Pearce will be seen in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 266:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information

When and where is UFC 266 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (September 25) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 26) in India.

What time does UFC 266 early preliminary and preliminary card start?

The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, September 25) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, September 25) | 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26).

What time does UFC 266: Lewis vs Gane main card start?

The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, September 25) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26).

Where and how to watch UFC 266: Volkanovaski vs Ortega in India?

The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.

UFC 266 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy

3. Welterweight bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

4. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos

4. Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

2. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

3. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

4. Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic

5. Featherweight bout: Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce

Main Event: UFC Featherweight Championship - Volkanovski vs Ortega Preview

Volkanovski aims to continue his run atop the featherweight division with another dominant performance. The former rugby player turned MMA star holds impressive victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Volkanovski now has his sights set on getting the last laugh against Ortega and securing his second successful title defense.

Submission wizard Ortega (15-1 1NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) turned heads in his last outing by putting on a striking clinic against Chan Sung Jung in October. A talented Brazilian Jiu#Jitsu black belt, he has also netted spectacular wins over Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Clay Guida. Ortega now aims to settle the score with Volkanovski and achieve his dream of capturing

UFC gold.

Co-main Event: UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship – Shevchenko vs Murphy Preview

Shevchenko has proven herself to be among the most dominant champions in UFC history. A decorated kickboxer, she has delivered memorable victories against Jessica Eye, Holly Holm and Julianna Pena. Shevchenko now looks to continue building her legacy with another show-stealing title defense.

Murphy intends to shock the world by becoming the first fighter to defeat Shevchenko at 125 pounds. During her UFC run, the 11-year MMA veteran has earned notable victories over Joanne Calderwood, Andrea Lee and Mara Romero Borella. Murphy is now gunning to dethrone Shevchenko and become only the third women's flyweight champion in UFC history.

Special 5-Round Bout: Diaz vs Lawler 2 Preview

MMA superstar Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time in over six years. Throughout his epic career, he has secured sensational wins against former UFC champions BJ Penn, Frank Shamrock and Lawler. Diaz now intends to remind fans he's still among the best in the world by taking out Lawler a second time.

Lawler hopes to even the score with Diaz 17 years following their first encounter. The former UFC welterweight champion has delivered thrilling knockouts against Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger and Josh Koscheck, and he now aims to secure a measure of revenge against Diaz and begin climbing the ladder back to the belt.

Read more about: ufc mma las vegas mixed martial arts
Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
