UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega fight card, date, timings in IST and telecast information

Big Action deserves a Big Screen. Watch the battle for 2 belts + the return of Nick Diaz live at a movie theater near you! Don't miss #UFC266 Volkanovksi vs. Ortega this Sat Sept 25. Book your tickets now: https://t.co/cCGBJxNYa8 @iconiceventsnow @ufc #liveintheaters pic.twitter.com/B03cN746VU — Iconic Events (@ICONICEventsNow) September 20, 2021

Venue, date, timings and telecast information

When and where is UFC 266 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (September 25) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 26) in India.

What time does UFC 266 early preliminary and preliminary card start?

The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, September 25) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, September 25) | 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26).

What time does UFC 266: Lewis vs Gane main card start?

The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, September 25) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 26).

Where and how to watch UFC 266: Volkanovaski vs Ortega in India?

The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.

The stars of #UFC266 welcoming you to UFC Fight Week ⭐️



[ #UFC266 | Sep 25 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/LkqpPk4ggn — UFC (@ufc) September 21, 2021

UFC 266 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight title bout: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy

3. Welterweight bout: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

4. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

2. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos

4. Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Early Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

2. Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

3. Welterweight bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

4. Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic

5. Featherweight bout: Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega!



We're counting down the days until #UFC266!! pic.twitter.com/6W8rY5bf8p — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 20, 2021

Main Event: UFC Featherweight Championship - Volkanovski vs Ortega Preview

Volkanovski aims to continue his run atop the featherweight division with another dominant performance. The former rugby player turned MMA star holds impressive victories over Max Holloway (twice), Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes. Volkanovski now has his sights set on getting the last laugh against Ortega and securing his second successful title defense.

Submission wizard Ortega (15-1 1NC, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) turned heads in his last outing by putting on a striking clinic against Chan Sung Jung in October. A talented Brazilian Jiu#Jitsu black belt, he has also netted spectacular wins over Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Clay Guida. Ortega now aims to settle the score with Volkanovski and achieve his dream of capturing

UFC gold.

Go ALL angles on this @BulletValentina headkick before her return at #UFC266 on Saturday!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Qy8j8hEvXp — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 20, 2021

Co-main Event: UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship – Shevchenko vs Murphy Preview

Shevchenko has proven herself to be among the most dominant champions in UFC history. A decorated kickboxer, she has delivered memorable victories against Jessica Eye, Holly Holm and Julianna Pena. Shevchenko now looks to continue building her legacy with another show-stealing title defense.

Murphy intends to shock the world by becoming the first fighter to defeat Shevchenko at 125 pounds. During her UFC run, the 11-year MMA veteran has earned notable victories over Joanne Calderwood, Andrea Lee and Mara Romero Borella. Murphy is now gunning to dethrone Shevchenko and become only the third women's flyweight champion in UFC history.

Special 5-Round Bout: Diaz vs Lawler 2 Preview

MMA superstar Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time in over six years. Throughout his epic career, he has secured sensational wins against former UFC champions BJ Penn, Frank Shamrock and Lawler. Diaz now intends to remind fans he's still among the best in the world by taking out Lawler a second time.

Lawler hopes to even the score with Diaz 17 years following their first encounter. The former UFC welterweight champion has delivered thrilling knockouts against Rory MacDonald, Jake Ellenberger and Josh Koscheck, and he now aims to secure a measure of revenge against Diaz and begin climbing the ladder back to the belt.