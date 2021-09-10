UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega to headline International Fight Week

UFC International Fight Week is highlighted by the prestigious UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and an easily accessible and fully interactive two-day UFC Fan Experience.

The week-long celebration is anchored by the highly anticipated UFC 266: VOLKANOVSKI vs. ORTEGA, presented by Modelo, which takes place on Saturday, September 25, at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets for UFC 266 are available via AXS.

On Thursday, September 23, UFC will host the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo TiresÒ, at 7:30 p.m. at Park Theater inside Park MGM.

Hosted by Jon Anik, the annual ceremony honors contributors and athletes that helped shape UFC and left an indelible mark on the sport of mixed martial arts.

Tickets to the induction ceremony are priced at $25.00 (not including fees), with all proceeds benefitting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The ceremony will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Spanning more than two acres of entertainment activation space, The Park and Toshiba Plaza will host UFC's fully immersive and easily accessible two-day Fan Experience, featuring multiple autograph sessions and brand and partner activations with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

This free-of-charge event will be part of the two-day UFC Fan Experience, which will be open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on both Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. The UFC Fan Experience will be produced by global full-service cultural marketing agency 160over90.

UFC will also host three official parties during the week at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25. On Friday, UFC's official pool party takes place at Ayu Dayclub beginning at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, the official UFC 266 viewing party takes place at RedTail at 5:30 p.m., followed by the official UFC 266 after party at Zouk Nightclub beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Fans will also be able to purchase exclusive UFC merchandise at the UFC Store, while also having the chance to participate in numerous activities with brand partners such as ESPN+, Toyo Tires, Modelo, Panini America, Jose Cuervo, Ultimate Sound, Venum, Howler Head and more!

