UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 fight card, date, timings in IST and telecast information

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defends his title for the fifth time in a heated rematch against rival #1 Colby Covington, while strawweight champion Rose Namajunas rematches former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, two of the best lightweight knockout artists clash as No. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje locks horns with No.4 ranked Michael Chandler, while former lightweight champion and No. 8 ranked bantamweight contender Frankie Edgar faces No. 13 ranked Marlon Vera.

The early prelims will feature Gian Villante, Chris Barnett, Dustin Jacoby, John Allan, Melsik Baghdasaryan, Bruno Silva, CJ Vergara and Ode' Osbourne.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Alex Pereira, Andreas Michailidis, Al Iaquinta, Bobby Green, Phil Hawes, Chris Curtis, Edmen Shahbazyan, Nassourdine Imavov, Ian Garry and Jordan Williams in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 268:

[ #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/XILBgrgx1m — UFC (@ufc) November 2, 2021 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 268 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (November 6) at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 7) in India. What time does UFC 268 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, November 6) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 7), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, November 6) | 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 7). What time does UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, November 6) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 7). Where and how to watch UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app.



[ @FrankieEdgar | #UFC268 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/HoVWzkpsIn — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2021 UFC 268 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington 2. Women's Strawweight title bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili 3. Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler 4. Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo 5. Bantamweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis 2. Lightweight bout: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green 3. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis 4. Middleweight bout: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov 5. Welterweight bout: Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams Early Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan 3. Featherweight bout: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Silva 4. Flyweight bout: CJ Vergara vs. Ode' Osbourne 5 days until @USMAN84kg vs @ColbyCovMMA rematch at #UFC268!!



📺 https://t.co/WU1LfQ5QqV pic.twitter.com/h9XRq699A8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 1, 2021 Main Event: Usman vs Covington 2 Talking Points Usman intends to maintain his dominant reign over the welterweight division. ● No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter ● Undefeated in the UFC ● Longest Active Win Streak in the UFC ● Has 14 victories in a row, including Jorge Masvidal (twice), Tyron Woodley and Rafael Dos Anjos ● Highest Strike Differential Among Active Welterweights ● 100% Takedown Defense and Zero Bottom Position Time Former interim champion Covington seeks to finally clinch the undisputed title with a statement performance. ● One of the most prolific wrestlers in welterweight history ● Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Welterweight Fight ● Most Takedowns Landed Among Active Welterweights ● Second Most Top Position Time Among Active Welterweights ● Has victories over former UFC champions Tyron Woodley, Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos Happened so fast we needed the rematch 🔥



Co-main Event: Namajunas vs. Zhang 2 Talking Points Fan favorite Namajunas competes for the second time in a year for the first time since 2017. ● No. 3 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter ● Holds the strawweight record for most wins by stoppage ● Notable stoppage wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant ● First Woman To Recapture A UFC Title ● Third Highest Takedown Accuracy in Strawweight History Zhang intends to make the most of her title rematch opportunity and show that she is the best strawweight in the world. ● First Chinese champion in UFC history ● Fourth Largest Strike Differential in Strawweight History ● Notable victories over Jessica Andrade, Jessica Aguilar and Joanna Jedrzejczyk ● Third Highest Strike Rate in Strawweight History ● Fourth Smallest Bottom Time Percentage in Strawweight History