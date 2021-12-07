UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the 15-fight stacked card, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier in the main event.

In the co-main event, the greatest women's fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 ranked contender Julianna Pena.

Also on the main card, welterweight contenders collide when No. 10 Geoff Neal faces No. 12 Santiago Ponzinibbio, while No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Kai Kara-France looks to spoil the 125-pound debut of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

In the potential main card opener, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Raulian Paiva and Dana White's Contender Series signee Sean O'Malley aim to steal the show right after No. 7 ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett faces No. 9 ranked Dan Ige in the prelims main event.

The preliminary card also sees No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz take on former champion and No. 11 Dominick Cruz, while Augusto Sakai meets fellow heavyweight KO artist Tai Tuivasa, and Jordan Wright squares off with Bruno Silva at middleweight.

Meanwhile, the early preliminary card will see the likes of Andre Muniz, Eryk Anders, Erin Blanchfield, Miranda Maverick, Alex Perez, Matt Schnell, Ryan Hall, Darrick Minner, Randy Costa, Tony Kelley, Gillian Robertson and Priscila Cachoeira in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 269:

The event of the year is ALMOST HERE! #UFC269 goes down THIS SATURDAY 💥



[ #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/bN0K8eAW0O ] pic.twitter.com/5KLGG1EF4q — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2021 UFC 269 venue, date, timings, telecast and live streaming information When and where is UFC 269 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (December 11) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (December 12) in India. What time does UFC 269 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, December 11) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 12), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, December 11) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 12). What time does UFC 269: Lewis vs Gane main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, December 11) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 12). Where and how to watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. Taking the UFC by 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 🌩



Tracking the rise of @SugaSeanMMA 📈



[ #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/bN0K8ejl9g ] pic.twitter.com/DYvKaTEHiZ — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2021 UFC 269 Card Main Card 1. Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Dustin Poirier 2. Women's Bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Pena 3. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio 4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt 5. Bantamweight bout: Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige 2. Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz 3. Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa 4. Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva Early Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders 2. Women's Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick 3. Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell 4. Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner 5. Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira A Showdown Of The World's Best Lightweights 🌎



💎 @DustinPoirier challenges for 🇧🇷 @CharlesDoBronxs' LW title next Saturday!



[ #UFC269 | Dec 11 | Live on ESPN+ PPV ] pic.twitter.com/EUTYWgHrRz — UFC (@ufc) November 30, 2021 UFC 269 Main Event: Oliveira vs Poirier Talking Points Charles Oliviera • No. 10 men's pound-for-pound fighter • Has thrilling wins against Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Nik Lentz (twice) • Most Finishes in UFC History • Second Most Submission Attempts in UFC History • Fourth Longest Active UFC Win Streak Dustin Poirier • No. 6 men's pound-for-pound fighter • Has earned victories against Conor McGregor, Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje • Fifth Most Wins in UFC History • Sixth Most Significant Strikes Landed in UFC History • Most Knockouts in Lightweight History Few fighters are as exciting to watch as @Amanda_Leoa, and her bonus resume backs it up 💰



[ #UFC269 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/bN0K8eAW0O ] pic.twitter.com/qKRFLAid2m — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2021 Co-main Event: Nunes vs Pena Talking Points Amanda Nunes • Two-division champion • Riding on seven-year unbeaten streak • No. 1 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Has KO wins over former UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg • Most Wins and Most Finishes in Bantamweight History • Most Knockouts in Bantamweight History Julianna Pena • The Ultimate Fighter season 18 winner • No. 11 women's pound-for-pound fighter • Has wins over Nicco Montano, Jessica Eye, Cat Zingano and Sara McMann • Third Most Wins in Bantamweight History • Third Most Takedowns and Fifth Highest Takedown Accuracy in Bantamweight History • Fifth Most Top Position Time in Bantamweight History