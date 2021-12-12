English
UFC 269 results and recap: Oliveira defends title as Pena stuns Nunes in second round

By
Charles Oliveira and Julianna Pena were victorious during UFC 269 (Images: UFC)
Las Vegas, December 12: Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier to retain the lightweight championship in the headliner of UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (December 11) night.

UFC 269: Ooliveir vs Poirier aired live in Asia on Sunday (December 12) and the action-packed card added a plethora of finishes to the 2021 highlight reel, including back-to-back submissions in the title matches.

There were a record six Performances of the Night bonuses awarded along with the Fight of the Night bonus. The attendance for the event was 18,471.

Here is the recap and results of UFC 269:

UFC Lightweight Championship

UFC lightweight champion Oliveira and No.1 contender Poirier delivered a fantastic performance of high level skills and clashing styles in the main event.

Oliveira worked his clinch and knees, and ground control, while Poirier's pinpoint accuracy and power punches did damage. Then right at the start of round three, Oliveira jumped on Poirier's back, got the body lock and finished him with a rear naked choke.

Following the title defence, Oliveira said, "I'm the world champion! I'm the man! They talk, I do it. They can hit me a lot, but I'm going to walk forward."

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and #3 Julianna Pena engaged in a thrilling firefight in their first round. Then in the second, Pena brought the punches in bunches, got a dragdown, and made Nunes tap to a rear naked choke.

New UFC world women's bantamweight champion Pena said, "I told you! Don't ever doubt me again! Willpower, strength and determination will take you places. I have the best team in the world, I couldn't have done it without my team and my coaches. I'm so humbled and grateful right now."

Other Highlights

Also on the main card, No. 6 ranked Kai Kara-France got the biggest win of his career by taking out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt with punch after punch on target for a TKO in the first round, getting himself closer to a title challenge at flyweight.

In the main card opener, Sean O'Malley showed composure and precision with excellent combinations that hurt No. 15 ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva and got him the first round TKO, continuing his status as a prospect to watch in the division.

In the preliminary card, Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa made it four knockouts in a row when he finished Augusto Sakai at the opening of the second round, and had the audience doing "shoeys" to celebrate his victory.

UFC 269 Main Card Results

1. Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:02 of the third round

2. Women's Bantamweight title bout: Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:23 of the second round

3. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France defeated Cody Garbrandt via TKO (strikes) at 3:21 of round one

5. Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley defeated Raulian Paiva via TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of round one

UFC 269 Preliminary Card Results

1. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Bantamweight bout: Dominick Cruz defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa defeated Augusto Sakai via TKO (strikes) at :26 of round two

4. Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva defeated Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) at 1:28 of round one

UFC 269 Early Preliminary Card Results

1. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz defeated Eryk Anders via submission (armbar) at 3:13 of the first round

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield defeated Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall defeated Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

4. Bantamweight bout: Tony Kelley defeated Randy Costa via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of round two

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Priscila Cachoeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:59 of the first round

