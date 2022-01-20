UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information

In the main event of the stacked UFC 270 card, UFC world heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou aims for his first successful title defense on the back of 13 KOs in 16 wins - five of those in his incredible win streak.

Ngannou will face former teammate and interim champion Ciryl Gane, who has wasted no time rising through the ranks as an undefeated fighter with four KOs and three submissions.

In the co-main event, UFC world flyweight champion and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo are now 1-1 in two incredible title matches. The flyweight finishers will wrap up their rivalry once and for all with a trilogy fight for the ages - and the UFC flyweight belt.

Also on the main card, Michel Pereira faces UFC newcomer Andre Fialho in a highly anticipated welterweight bout, while No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Cody Stamann squares off with rising Said Nurmagomedov.

In the potential main card opener, Rodolfo Vieira aims for another show-stealing submission when he takes on Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout right after Raoni Barcelos takes on Victor Henry in an exciting bantamweight matchup to close the preliminary card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will also see undefeated featherweight Ilia Topuria battle Charles Jourdain, Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Jack Della Maddalena face fellow UFC newcomer Pete Rodriguez after Tervin Giles and Michael Morales clash at welterweight.

The early prelims, on the other hand, will see the likes of Tony Gravely, Saimon Oliveira, Silvana Gomez Juarez, Vanessa Demopoulos, Matt Frevola, Genaro Valdez, Kay Hansen and Jasmine Jasudavicius in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 270:

Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 270 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (January 22) at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with a full capacity audience. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (January 23) in India. What time does UFC 270 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, January 22) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 23), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, January 22) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 23). What time does UFC 270: Lewis vs Gane main card start? The main card starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, January 22) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 23). Where and how to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane in India? The main card is shown live in India on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. UFC 270 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight title bout: Francis Ngannou (c) vs. Ciryl Gane (ic) 2. Flyweight title bout: Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho 4. Bantamweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov 5. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry 2. Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain 3. Welterweight bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez 4. Welterweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales Early Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight bout: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos 3. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez 4. Women's Flyweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Main Event: Ngannou vs. Gane Talking Points • Francis Ngannou aims for his first successful title defense by handing Gane his first career loss in emphatic fashion. ◦ UFC heavyweight champion ◦ No. 8 men's pound-for-pound ◦ 13 wins via KO, four by submission ◦ On five-fight win streak (all five by KO) ◦ 6x winner of Performance of the Night ◦ Holds wins over Stipe Miocic, Junior Dos Santos, Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem • Ciryl Gane has wasted no time rising through the heavyweight ranks and intends to dethrone his former teammate to begin his reign atop the UFC heavyweight division. ◦ Interim UFC heavyweight champion ◦ No. 15 men's pound-for-pound ranked fighter ◦ Undefeated ◦ Four wins by KO, three via submission ◦ 2x winner of Performance of the Night ◦ Holds wins over Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior Dos Santos Co-main Event: Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 Talking Points • Brandon Moreno aims to prove he is the top flyweight in the world by stopping Figueiredo a second time. ◦ UFC flyweight champion ◦ No. 10 men's pound-for-pound ranked fighter ◦ 11 wins via submission, three via KO ◦ 3x winner of Performance of the Night, 1x Fight of the Night ◦ On a seven-fight unbeaten streak ◦ Also holds wins over Brandon Royval, Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka • Deiveson Figueiredo is determined to even the score with Moreno by recapturing the belt with a vintage performance. ◦ Former interim UFC flyweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender ◦ Nine wins by KO, eight via submission ◦ 1x winner of Performance of the Night, 2x Fight of the Night ◦ 11 first round finishes ◦ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt ◦ Holds wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja