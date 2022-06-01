UFC 277: Championship rematches headline UFC return to Dallas in July

The main event of UFC 277 will see Julianna Pena go for her first successful title defense against former titleholder and current women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Pena (12-4, fighting out of Chicago, Ill. by way of Spokane, Wash.) is coming off one of the most spectacular wins in MMA history, when she dethroned Nunes via submission late last year.

The first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter, she has also delivered notable victories over Sara McMann, Nicco Montano and Cat Zingano. Pena now hopes to finish Nunes a second time and continue building her legacy atop the women's bantamweight division.

The greatest women's fighter in combat sports history, Nunes (21-5, fighting out of Coral Springs, Fla. by way of Bahia, Brazil) intends to remind fans why she remained unbeaten for over six years.

The only women's UFC double-champion, she holds thrilling wins over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm. Nunes now plans to avenge her loss to Pena by delivering another show-stealing performance to reclaim the belt.

The co-main event will feature the crowning of an interim flyweight champion when former titleholder Brandon Moreno runs it back with Kai Kara-France.

Moreno (19-6-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) is determined to take out Kara-France and secure a fourth encounter with current champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Throughout his UFC run, the former titleholder has also earned impressive wins against Bradon Royval, Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka. Moreno now looks to secure the interim flyweight championship by once again defeating Kara-France.

Kara-France (24-9 1NC, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) expects to make the most of his first UFC title opporunity.

Currently riding an impressive three-fight win streak, he has earned memorable victories over Askar Askarov, Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin. Kara-France now plans to even the score with Moreno and bring another UFC championship back to New Zealand.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Texas' own and No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis (26-9 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) locks horns with surging No. 11 Sergei Pavlovich (15-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia).

• No. 4 ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev (17-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) faces No. 5 Anthony Smith (36-16, fighting out of Omaha, Neb.) in a bout with title implications.

• Drew Dober (24-11 1NC, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Omaha, Neb.) battles Rafael Alves (20-10, fighting out of Miami, Fla. by way of Para, Brazil) in an exciting lightweight matchup.

• Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of the Bronx, N.Y.) clashes with Michael Morales (13-0, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at welterweight.

• Nicolae Negumereanu (12-1, fighting out of Brasov, Romania) takes on debuting Dana White's Contender Series signee Ihor Potieria (20-2, fighting out of Kiev, Ukraine) at light heavyweight.

• Justin Tafa (5-3, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) meets Don'Tale Mayes (9-4, fighting out of Louisville, Ken.) in a hard-hitting heavyweight bout.

• No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Diego Ferreira (17-5, fighting out of Pharr, Texas by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to defend his spot in the rankings against Drakkar Klose (12-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz. by way of South Haven, Mich.).

• Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea) faces Mariya Agapova (10-3, fighting out of Pavlodar, Kazakhstan) in a flyweight bout.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 takes place Saturday, July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the night's action starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 tickets will go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, June 1 at 10 AM CT via the website ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, June 2 starting at 10 AM CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

