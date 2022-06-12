UFC 278 in Salt Lake City to be headlined by Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 will take place on Saturday, August 20 at Vivint Arena and will be available live on ESPN+ PPV. Tickets are set to go on sale to the public on Friday, June 24 and will be available through ticketmaster.com.

No. 1 men's pound-for-pound fighter Usman (20-1, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of Auchi, Nigeria) looks to continue his dominant run atop the welterweight division by netting his 20th consecutive win.

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 21, he holds spectacular victories over Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice) and Gilbert Burns. Usman now aims to secure his sixth straight title defense by stopping Edwards in emphatic fashion.

Edwards (19-3 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, England) has amassed an impressive 10-fight unbeaten streak since his first encounter with Usman in late 2015.

A well-rounded competitor with KO power, he has secured memorable victories against Nate Diaz, Rafael Dos Anjos and Vicente Luque to earn his first UFC title opportunity.

Edwards now intends to shock the world by dethroning Usman to achieve his dream of capturing UFC gold. Edwards will look to also snap Usman's 15-fight winning streak in the UFC.

The pairing previously met seven years ago at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in December 2015 where Usman defeated Edwards via unanimous decision. This will also be Usman's sixth title defence since he won the title in 2019.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 marks the first event in Salt Lake City since UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Caceres on August 6, 2016. The event is the result of a partnership with Smith Entertainment Group (Vivint Arena) and Utah Sports Commission.

Also announced for the event, former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold takes on former title challenger Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout, while flyweights Victor Altamirano and Jake Hadley will also face-off.

More bouts will be added to the pay-per-view card as the event approaches. Before UFC 278, there is a lot in store for fight fans as UFC will return to base in Las Vegas for the 10th annual UFC International Fightweek in UFC 276 on July 2 and UFC 277 on July 23.

Source: Press Release