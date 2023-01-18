UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast & live streaming information

In the main event of UFC 283, No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira and No. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill are set to compete for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno make history in a clash for the fourth time in a highly anticipated matchup.

Also on the main card, No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns goes to war against No. 12 ranked Neil Magny in a high-stakes matchup.

Plus, No. 4 UFC women's flyweight contender Lauren Murphy looks to bounce back in the win column with a win over former strawweight champion and current No. 6 ranked flyweight Jessica Andrade.

In the main card opener, No. 9 ranked UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig locks horns with No. 12 ranked Johnny Walker after former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua meets Ihor Potieria closes the preliminary card.

The preliminary card will also see Gregory Rodrigues, Brunno Ferreira, Thiago Moises, Melquizael Costa, Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim in action after early prelims close.

The early preliminary card will feature six bouts with the likes of Shamil Abdurakhimov, Jailton Almeida, Terrance McKinney, Ismael Bonfim, Warlley Alves, Nicolas Dalby, Josiane Nunes, Zarah Fairn Dos Santos, Luan Lacerda, Cody Stamann, Saimon Oliveira and Daniel Marcos in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 283:

Sweet Dreams of light heavyweight gold 🏆JamahalH can achieve the ultimate goal Saturday at #UFC283!



🎟 Tickets on sale: https://t.co/bJBGVm0j6V pic.twitter.com/IKcOlA4xfY — UFC (ufc) January 18, 2023 UFC 283 Venue, Date, Start Time & Telecast Info When and where is UFC 283 taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (January 21) at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Due to time difference, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (January 22) in India. What time does UFC 283 early preliminary and preliminary card start? The early preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, January 21) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 22), while the preliminary card starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, January 21) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 22). What time does UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill main card start? The main card of UFC 283 starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, January 21) | 3 AM GMT / 8:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 22). Where and how to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill in India? Watch the LIVE coverage of 283 - Teixeira vs Hill on Sony Sports Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1HD (English) channels from 8:30 AM IST on 22nd January. Fans in India, can also live stream the main card on Sony LIV. UFC 283 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill 2. Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno (ic) 3. Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny 4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker Preliminary Card 1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria 2. Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira 3. Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa 4. Welterweight Bout: Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim Early Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida 2. Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim 3. Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby 4. Women's Featherweight Bout: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos 5. Bantamweight Bout: Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann 6. Bantamweight Bout: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos If GloverTeixeira & JamahalH have their way, the #UFC283 main event won't be needing the judges 💥 — UFC (ufc) January 18, 2023 Main Event: Teixeira vs Hill Talking Points • Glover Teixeira returns to the Octagon to reclaim the light heavyweight title and take out rising contender Hill in the process. ◦ Former UFC light heavyweight champion ◦ No. 2 ranked UFC light heavyweight ◦ 18 wins by KO, 10 via submission ◦ Holds wins over Jan Blachowicz, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith • Jamahal Hill is determined to defeat former champion Teixeira and seize the light heavyweight throne. ◦ No. 7 ranked UFC light heavyweight ◦ Three fight win-streak ◦ Seven wins by KO, four first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute "I'm so happy to have somebody like him to share this kind of a legacy with."



Brandon Moreno (TheAssassinBaby) discusses his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo and what he's expecting in their 4th fight 🔊🆙



Order #UFC283 here ➡️: https://t.co/hyW3Nal4vO — UFC News (UFCNews) January 18, 2023 Co-main Event: Figueiredo vs Moreno 4 Talking Points • Deiveson Figueiredo looks to put all doubt aside that he is the best flyweight in the UFC by defeating long-time rival Moreno. ◦ UFC flyweight champion ◦ Has won six of his last eight bouts ◦ Nine wins by KO, eight by submission ◦ Holds wins over Brandon Moreno, Alex Perez, and Joseph Benavidez (x2) • Brandon Moreno aims to settle his rivalry with Figueiredo by becoming the official flyweight champion. ◦ Interim UFC flyweight champion ◦ 11 wins by submission, four by knockout ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Kai Kara France (x2), Deiveson Figueiredo, and Brandon Royval