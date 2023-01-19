UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Date, Timing, Telecast and Ticket Information

In the main event of UFC 285, No. 1 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones collide in a Super Fight for the vacant undisputed heavyweight title.

Jones (26-1, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) returns to the Octagon for the first time since February 2020 with his sights set on cementing himself as the greatest of all time.

Considered by many to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in all of MMA, he holds the UFC records for most title fight wins (14), most light heavyweight wins (20) and the longest light heavyweight win streak (13). Jones now plans to make a statement against Gane and secure a second divisional crown for his legacy.

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Gane (11-1, fighting out of Paris, France) intends to make the most of his second shot at gold by delivering a career-defining performance.

A high-level striker, Gane has entertained fans with impressive knockouts of Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos. He now aims to add his name to the history books by becoming the first man to finish Jones.

Additional bouts on UFC 285 card include:

• No. 7 ranked flyweight Viviane Araujo (11-4, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil) looks to defend her spot in the rankings against No. 15 Amanda Ribas (11-3, fighting out of Varginha, Brazil).

• Bo Nickal (3-0, fighting out of Pleasant Gap, Penn.) makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against Jamie Pickett (13-8, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) at middleweight.

• A thrilling welterweight contest sees No. 7 ranked Geoff Neal (15-4, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) battle No. 10 Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0, fighting out of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan).

• No. 5 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson (23-8, fighting out of Wilmington, N.C.) aims to halt the momentum of No. 10 Dricus Du Plessis (18-2, fighting out of Pretoria, South Africa).

• Former UFC bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt (12-5, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) returns to action against Julio Arce (18-6, fighting out of Bayside, N.Y.).

• Julian Marquez (9-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) locks horns with Marc-Andre Barriault (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Quebec, Canada) in a middleweight bout.

• Exciting lightweights Kamuela Kirk (12-5, fighting out of Goodyear, Ariz.) and undefeated Dana White's Contender Series alum Esteban Ribovics (11-0, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina) plan to steal the show.

• Da'Mon Blackshear (12-4-1, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) has his sights on securing his first UFC win against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series alum Farid Basharat (9-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.).

• Former strawweight title challenger Jessica Penne (14-7, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) faces Tabatha Ricci (7-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

UFC 285 Date, Timing, Telecast and Ticketing Information

UFC 285: JONES vs. GANE takes place Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas with the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will be seen on ESPN, ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT with the night's action starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM PT and are available for purchase at axs.com.

Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, January 18 at 10 AM PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com.

A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, January 19 starting at 10 AM PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Source: Press Release