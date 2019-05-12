UFC announce Q3 and Q4 2019 event dates

The schedule is a continuation of the historic multi-year agreement between UFC and The Walt Disney Company's Direct-To-Consumer & International segment and ESPN that makes ESPN+ and ESPN the exclusive media homes of UFC in the United States. The majority of Q3 and Q4 event locations will be announced at a later date.

ESPN+ is the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. It reached 2 million subscribers in less than a year and offers fans thousands of live events, on-demand content and original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks, along with premium editorial content.

Where will we see you in the back half of 2019? #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/6MtQjbX6lL — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2019

Seven UFC Pay-Per-View events from July through December 2019 will be available through ESPN+ (U.S. only), including UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6; UFC 240, Saturday, July 27; UFC 241, Saturday, Aug. 17; UFC 242, Saturday, Sept. 7; UFC 243, Saturday, Oct. 5; UFC 244, Saturday, Nov. 2; and UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14.

ESPN+, the premiummulti-sport, direct-to-consumer video service,will feature 11 third and fourth quarter events, beginning with "UFC Fight Night on ESPN+" on Saturday, July 13 in Sacramento, California. ESPN+ will also live stream Saturday UFC events on Aug. 10, Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.

ESPN linear networks will air four events in the final two quarters of 2019, including three events on ESPN and one on ESPN2. The three "UFC Fight Night on ESPN" Saturday events will air on July 20, Aug. 3 and Dec. 7. ESPN2 will broadcast "UFC Fight Night on ESPN2" on Friday, Oct. 18.

Date Event July 3-7 UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK (Las Vegas, NV) Saturday, July 6 UFC 239 (Las Vegas, NV) Saturday, July 13 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ (Sacramento, CA) Saturday, July 20 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN (San Antonio, TX) Saturday, July 27 UFC 240 Saturday, Aug. 3 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN Saturday, Aug. 10 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Aug. 17 UFC 241 (Anaheim, CA) Saturday, Aug. 31 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 7 UFC 242 (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) Saturday, Sept. 14 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Sept. 21 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ (Mexico City, Mexico) Saturday, Sept. 28 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Oct. 5 UFC 243 Saturday, Oct. 12 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Friday, Oct. 18 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN2 Saturday, Oct. 26 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Nov. 2 UFC 244 Saturday, Nov. 16 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Nov. 23 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ Saturday, Dec. 7 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN Saturday, Dec. 14 UFC 245 Saturday, Dec. 21 UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+

The remaining locations, fight cards and ticket on-sale information will be announced at a later date.

All UFC pay-per-view events in the U.S. are now exclusively available through ESPN+. Starting in January 2019, ESPN+ and ESPN became the exclusive digital and linear distributors of UFC in the U.S., showcasing 42 live events, 30 of which will feature a full card of 12 UFC bouts.

ESPN+, the premium multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, will offer 23 exclusive events and all preliminary fights for "UFC Fight Night on ESPN+" programs in 2019. ESPN linear networks will broadcast 7 exclusive "UFC Fight Night on ESPN" events, as well as all UFC pay-per-view preliminary fights.

