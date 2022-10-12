UFC announces return to Australia in February 2023 with UFC 284 in Perth

In partnership with the Western Australian Government, through Tourism Western Australia, this event marks UFC's return to Perth with a Pay-Per-View event following the success of UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold in February 2018 in front of a capacity crowd.

For those who don't want to miss a second of the action, fans can start locking in their plans and securing their tickets early as UFC Travel Packages are now available to purchase. Head to www.sportsnetholidays.com/UFC284 to book your spot.

Fight fans wanting to keep up to date with all further bout and ticketing information for UFC 284 can register their interest at www.ufc.com/perth.

This highlight on the Australian summer calendar marks UFC's highly anticipated return to Aussie shores since October 2019, when the global UFC attendance record was set at UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

"Australia, we're back!" said UFC President, Dana White. "I'm so pumped we are returning to Perth for UFC 284 - it was an amazing host city in 2018 and this February we're bringing a stacked card headlined with a championship fight. Australian fans are some of the best in the world and they've had to wait a long time for this. I can't wait to put on another massive show for them. I will see you there!"

Helping make the announcement on Wednesday (October 12) at RAC Arena was UFC featherweight champion and No.1 Men's Pound-for-Pound athlete in the world, Alex Volkanovski; Peter Kloczko, Vice President of Australia and New Zealand, UFC; and the Hon. Roger Cook, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, Western Australia.

"Australia has a real appetite for UFC and the event attracts spectators to Perth from across the country," said Hon. Roger Cook, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism Western Australia.

"The McGowan Government, through Tourism WA, is proud to support the return of this event back to Perth, after the huge success of the 2018 event. Hosting UFC at RAC Arena is expected to attract thousands of people to WA, who will patronise our local accommodation and hospitality business, and inject millions into our State's economy."

Peter Kloczko, UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand added, "We are absolutely thrilled to finally be returning to Australia. Our athletes, fans and partners have been extremely patient to have a UFC event back on Australian soil. I want to thank the McGowan Government and Tourism Western Australia for their continued support for UFC, MMA and making UFC 284 in Perth possible."

Since 2010, UFC has presented 15 live events in Australia, including sold-out shows at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, Perth Arena, Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Gold Coast Convention Centre.

Collectively, these events have seen over 265,000 fans in attendance and millions worldwide watching on PPV and broadcast television.

The six host cities to date - Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth - have produced a cumulative gross gate of more than $45 million and hundreds of millions more in economic impact.

Source: Press Release