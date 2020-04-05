UFC dream fights vol.6: Henry Cejudo v Alexander Volkanovski

Cejudo beat the legendary Demetrious Johnson to become flyweight champion in 2018, before claiming the bantamweight belt last June.

Volkanovski has steadily enhanced his reputation in UFC and, since becoming featherweight champion, has been challenged to a future showdown by Cejudo for a bout that would certainly create plenty of intrigue.

In the sixth edition of our UFC dream fights we would love to see series, we have perused the careers of Cejudo and Volkanovski.

WHY DO WE WANT TO SEE THIS FIGHT?

Cejudo has earned a 'king of cringe' moniker for his antics outside the Octagon, which included turning up to his UFC 238 news conference with a robe and crown.

But while there may be an awkwardness to Cejudo, he is a phenomenal athlete and fighter, and he absolutely thrives on challenges.

Stepping up to try to win a third belt may be seen as questionable by some, but Volkanovski could be a fun dance partner for Cejudo.

Did Cejudo move to the top? Check out the latest P4P rankings pic.twitter.com/xOIiDpZ3I1 — UFC (@ufc) June 14, 2019

GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS

Cejudo sealed an 'upset of the year' win when he dethroned pound-for-pound great Johnson at UFC 247 to become just the second flyweight champion in UFC history, avenging a defeat to the same man two years earlier. Just five months later, Cejudo defeated TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds and then won the vacant bantamweight belt with a come-from-behind TKO win over Marlon Moraes.

Volkanovski defeated elite names in the form of Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo, one of the all-time greats, to earn a featherweight title showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December. The Australian scored a unanimous decision victory to end Holloway's 14-win streak at that weight.

WHAT'S THEIR MMA RECORD (W-L-D)?

Cejudo: 15-2-0

Volkanovski: 21-1-0

TALE OF THE TAPE

Cejudo:

Age: 33 Height: 5'4" (162cm) Weight: 125lbs (56kg) Reach: 64" Leg Reach: 37"

Volkanovski:

Age: 31 Height: 5'6" (167cm) Weight: 145lbs (65kg) Reach: 71" Leg Reach: 36"

WHAT THEY'VE SAID ABOUT A POTENTIAL FIGHT

"Here we go! My next opponent after Jose Baldo, I wanna go after that overgrown midget, Alexandra Volkanovski. So if you're hearing this, You're next!" Cejudo was in fight mode when calling out Volkanovski when promoting his scheduled upcoming bout with Aldo.

"Henry, he's going to do his thing and talk and get his name and try to stay relevant and all that and good on him. But if that happens, and he fights, and we do face each other in the Octagon, he'll regret calling me out pretty quick," Volkanovski is ready to wage war with Cejudo.

FIGHT STATS IN UFC

Cejudo:

- Cejudo has connected with 530 of his 1185 attempted significant strikes, a success rate of 45 per cent.

- On average, he lands 3.82 significant strikes per minute and absorbs 2.73.

- In terms of defense, Cejudo has guarded against 66 per cent of significant strikes and impressive 91 per cent of takedown attempts.

- Cejudo has successfully completed 19 of 57 takedown attempts.

Volkanovski:

- Volkanovski has a successful significant strikes rate of 57 per cent.

- Of the 1196 such strikes he has attempted, 684 have connected with his opponents.

- He has completed 16 of 46 takedowns (a success rate of 35 per cent).

- Volkanovski has defended 73 per cent of takedown attempts, and seen off 60 per cent of significant strikes against him.