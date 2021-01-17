UFC Fight Island 7 results: Holloway brilliant in dominant victory over Kattar

In the first main event of the year, former champion and #1 ranked featherweight Holloway faced Kattar and showed why he deserves to be called a truly great fighter.

For five rounds, Holloway showcased his brilliant striking, and although Kattar was tough as nails through it all, the former champion earned his victory with a record-breaking number of punches.

Holloway out-struck Kattar by 2-1 in round one with combinations and body kicks, and came on strong with cutting elbows in the second.

In the third, Kattar was able to find Holloway's chin, but Holloway continued with amazing volume and blistered his way into the fourth. By the fifth round, Holloway had racked up over 700 strikes on his way to a shut-out victory.

In the co-main event, welterweight veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown delivered a beautiful, technique-filled performance that only two massive veterans can. After three rounds, Condit earned the unanimous decision.

Condit and Brown faced off in a long-awaited battle. Grappling was the theme of round one with Brown on top, and hard punches from both punctuated the second with Condit sweeping it to the canvas halfway through.

The third round showcased the brilliant abilities of both veterans, with Condit edging out the striking count, and earning the unanimous decision.

Earlrier on the main card, China's most prolific UFC athlete Li "The Leech" Jingliang had his greatest Octagon performance yet against Argentinian standout Santiago Ponzinibbio by getting an amazing first round knockout by a well-timed left hook.

In a reciprocal highlight reel performance, Alessio Di Chirico landed a high kick on viral phenom Joaquin Buckley in the first round for a KO victory, and earned a viral highlight of his own.

Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series veterans Punahele Soriano and Dusko Todorovic opened the main card with a banger - and in under one round, Soriano's punches floored Todorovic and he got the win by TKO.

Meanwhile, there were decision wins for Joselyne Edwards, Carlos Felipe, Ramazan Emeev, Vanessa Melo and Austin Lingo on the preliminary card.

UFC Fight Island 7 Final Results

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Max Holloway defeated Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42)

2. Welterweight bout: Carlos Condit defeated Matt Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO in round 1 at 4:25

4. Middleweight bout: Alessio Di Chirico defeated Joaquin Buckley via KO in round 1 at 2:12

5. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano defeated Dusko Todorovic via TKO in round 1 at 4:48

Preliminary card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Joselyne Edwards defeated Wu Yanan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

2. Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe defeated Justin Tafa by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev defeated David Zawada via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Vanessa Melo defeatedSarah Moras via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo defeated Jacob Kilburn via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)