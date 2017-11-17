UFC Fight Night 121: Werdum Vs Tybura fight card and schedule

Bengaluru, Novembe 17: The Ultimate Fighting Championship travel down under to host UFC Fight Night: Werdum Vs Tybura at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday (November 19).

The event will mark the promotion's fifth visit to Sydney, and first since UFC Fight Night: Rockhold Vs Bisping in November 2014.

UFC heavyweight great Fabricio Werdum makes a return to the Octagon in the headliner of Fight Night Sydney to take on No.8 ranked contender Marcin Tybura. The 40-year-old Brazilian looks to continue his push for another title shot against Polish heavyweight Tybura, who is on a three straight win streak.

Heavyweights collide in Saturday's main event! 💥



Who are you taking? ⤵️ #UFCSydney pic.twitter.com/yGDbnvXsLm — UFC (@ufc) November 16, 2017

Werdum replaced Mark Hunt in the event after the Kiwi was pulled from the card by UFC President Dana White due to medical issues.

In the Aussie-on-Aussie co-headliner, Bec Rawlings will look to revive her UFC career after two straight losses when she takes on debutant Jessy Rose-Clark in a women's flyweight bout.

That left hook 😳



Rewatch @MeansTim​'s KO victory vs Howard before he fights at #UFCSydney. pic.twitter.com/SDWmEj4vQT — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2017

Also on the main card is a feisty All-American Welterweight clash, Tim Means takes on Belal Muhammad. While Alexander Volkanovski will battle New Zealander Shane Young in a welterweight bout.

Middleweight division's Dan Kelly will look to bounce back from his knockout loss against Derek Brunson when he takes on Canadian Elias Theodorou in front of his home crowd.

Likewise, another Australian Jake Matthews who moved up to the welterweight division after consecutive losses at lightweight will look to get back to winning ways against Bojan Velickovic.

Names to watch 👀



Get to know the talent on the rise of #UFCSydney: https://t.co/je6A4Zvnq3 pic.twitter.com/HcgLxix6us — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2017

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 121:

Main Card (Sony ESPN from 8.30 AM IST)

1. Heavyweight bout: Fabrício Werdum Vs Marcin Tybura

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Bec Rawlings Vs Jessy Rose-Clark

3. Welterweight bout: Tim Means Vs Belal Muhammad

4. Welterweight bout: Jake Matthews Vs Bojan Veličković

5. Middleweight bout: Elias Theodorou Vs Dan Kelly

6. Featherweight bout: Alexander Volkanovski Vs Shane Young

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass from 5 AM IST)

1. Flyweight bout: Ryan Benoit Vs Ashkan Mokhtarian

2. Lightweight bout: Will Brooks Vs Nik Lentz

3. Heavyweight bout: Anthony Hamilton Vs Adam Wieczorek

4. Lightweight bout: Damien Brown Vs Frank Camacho

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Alex Chambers Vs Nadia Kassem

6. Flyweight bout: Jenel Lausa Vs Eric Shelton

7. Heavyweight bout: Rashad Coulter Vs Tai Tuivasa

The live telecast of the main card in India will be available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (November 19) from 8.30 AM (IST) onwards.